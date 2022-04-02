ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Families displaced after fire damages Virginia Beach townhomes

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iWA3y_0ex9Nlkq00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A handful of families were displaced after a fire damaged multiple townhomes in the 2200 block of San Marino Court Friday night.

The first unit with the Virginia Beach Fire Department arrived on scene just after 8:30 p.m.

Four units were damaged in the fire. Officials tell News 3 smoke detectors alerted the occupants to the fire.

The fire was brought under control at 9:12 p.m.

No civilians, firefighters or pets were injured in this incident.

As of now, assistance from the Red Cross is not needed.

The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation.

Download the News 3 app for updates.

Comments / 0

Related
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Chesapeake Beach Marina Fire Damages 3 Docked Boats

Police are investigating a three-boat fire at the Rod ‘N’ Reel Marina, part of the destination resort and restaurant in Chesapeake Beach, Md. It happened just before 8:00 a.m. Monday. Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) say three boats in slips were damaged—a 40-foot trawler, a 28-foot trawler, and a 35-foot Bertram. Both trawlers were fully involved with fire, according to the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department, one of the crews dispatched to the scene.
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Virginia Beach, VA
Accidents
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townhomes#Accident#San Marino Court#The Red Cross#Working Fire Crews
13News Now

Hampton 4-year-old, Codi Bigsby, missing for 2 months

HAMPTON, Va. — Two long months have passed since the disappearance of Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby. Hampton police said the boy’s father, Cory Bigsby, reported him missing on January 31. A spokesman for the Hampton Police Division said there are no updates in the case. Still, community groups...
HAMPTON, VA
BET

Virginia Reporter Was Killed After An Argument Over Spilled Drink, Police Say

Someone spilling a beverage is what led to the downtown Norfolk, Va. shooting that claimed the lives of two 25-year-olds, including a local reporter. In response to Jenkins’ death, Pickering confirmed that there will be an increased patrol of officers between Norfolk, Newport News, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and Suffolk starting Thursday (March 24).
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Essence

Virginia Journalist Sierra Jenkins, 25, Killed In Shooting

Her editor remembers her as “a bright and talented woman with so much promise.”. On March 19, a shooting left two dead and three injured outside a restaurant in downtown Norfolk, Virginia. Journalist Sierra Jenkins, 25, was among the individuals who were shot and killed, according to a police news release.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy