People who’ve had COVID have higher chance of developing diabetes, research shows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’ve known for a long time that diabetics are much more likely to suffer from severe cases of COVID.

But now, new research shows that people who have been infected with COVID have a much higher chance of developing diabetes.

Even if you just had a mild case of COVID, a new study suggests you’re at a 46 percent higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes within a year of contracting the disease.

“That link or association is there,” Shirin Mazumder, an infectious disease specialist at LeBonheur healthcare said. “That risk was seen across different age groups. It was seen in men and women and even people that do not have traditional risks for diabetes.”

Why it happens is still unclear, but Dr. Mazumder said there is some evidence the coronavirus may attack insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, which could trigger diabetes in susceptible people.

That’s why she said it’s important to be aware of the symptoms.

“That includes things like excessive thirst, increased urination, unintentional weight loss, and fatigue,” she said.

Dr. Michael Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Healthcare, said he has seen an increase in the number of chronic illnesses, like diabetes, in his patients since the start of COVID.

“Studies like this one help to determine there might actually be some cause and effect between the two events,” Dr. Threlkeld said. “We may find we have more cases than expected in the coming years because a number of people have been infected with COVID.”

The most obvious thing you can do to avoid new-onset diabetes due to COVID is to avoid getting the virus.

Both doctors said it’s a reminder of why it’s so important to get your vaccine and booster.

