NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With the cost of groceries, gas, and just about everything else going up, the North Texas Food Bank is partnering with DoorDash to deliver meals to seniors in need. It’s called the Project DASH Initiative and aims to serve residents who are unable to leave their homes. For seniors with limited mobility and income, these boxes of food are a lifeline. DoorDash driver Kionna Linley was getting ready to hand deliver them to seniors in need. “I just like to be helpful because I know if I were in their position, I would want someone like me,” she said. Her...

MESQUITE, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO