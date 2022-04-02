ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Lakers get LeBron James, Anthony Davis back for key game against New Orleans Pelicans

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis will return to the lineup for the Lakers'crucial game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, the...

3 Players For Lakers To Target In Anthony Davis Trade Talks

The Los Angeles Lakers have sorely underachieved this NBA season. With the chances of them even making the play-in tournament far from a guarantee, the roster could look significantly different next season. It’s unlikely the Lakers will look to trade Anthony Davis during the upcoming offseason. The investment was massive...
Pelicans rally past Lakers 114-111 despite Davis’ return

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 32 points, Brandon Ingram added 29 against his former team and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled Anthony Davis’ return from injury with another fourth-quarter rally in a 114-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the ninth-place Pelicans, who won for the sixth time in eight games while dealing the second major blow in five days to the Lakers’ hopes of squeaking into the play-in tournament. LeBron James missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer and scored just two of his 38 points in the fourth quarter for the Lakers. Davis had 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in his return from a six-week injury absence since Feb. 16.
Lebron James
Anthony Davis
LeBron after crucial loss to Pelicans: Lakers 'can't catch a break'

The Los Angeles Lakers' postseason hopes continue to dwindle. After the Lakers dropped their latest contest to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, LeBron James expressed frustration over the team's disappointing campaign. "Just feels like you can't catch a break," James said, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "No matter...
Top scorers square off in Los Angeles-Denver matchup

Denver Nuggets (46-32, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (31-46, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Nikola Jokic meet when Los Angeles takes on Denver. James leads the NBA averaging 30.3 points per game and Jokic is ninth in the league averaging 26.6 points per game.
Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES — Nikola Jokic had 38 points, 18 rebounds and six assists, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Will Barton scored 25 points and Aaron Gordon added 24 points and eight...
Los Angeles faces Phoenix on 3-game road slide

Los Angeles Lakers (31-47, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (62-16, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Phoenix looking to stop its three-game road slide. The Suns are 9-4 against the rest of their division. Phoenix ranks second in the Western Conference shooting 36.5%...
New Orleans Pelicans
Los Angeles Lakers
Clippers prevent Pelicans from clinching play-in spot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Morris Sr. scored 22 points, Ivica Zubac got his 22nd double-double of the season with 16 points and 14 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers prevented the New Orleans Pelicans from clinching a spot in the play-in tournament with a 119-100 victory. Morris made four 3-pointers for the Clippers, who were 21 of 44 from beyond the arc. It is the first time in franchise history they have made at least 20 in back-to-back games. CJ McCollum had 19 points and Brandon Ingram added 15 for the Pelicans, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.
Pelicans on the cusp of securing play-in tournament spot after emotional win over Lakers

Since his hiring in July, New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green rarely has allowed strong emotion to spill into public view. Green, a former second-round pick who lasted 12 seasons in the NBA, is even-keeled, a quality — his players have said — that contributed to the Pelicans not getting rattled during their 3-16 start to the season.
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar criticizes some of LeBron James' actions

LOS ANGELES -- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar publicly criticized LeBron James once again Sunday, with the Los Angeles Lakers legend saying he believes the current Lakers star has a greater responsibility in how he conducts himself given his elevated platform. "Some of the things he's done and said are really beneath him,...
