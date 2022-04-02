TxDOT traffic alerts for of the week of April 4

The Texas Department of Transportation traffic alerts for the week of April 4, 2022.

>> MIDLAND COUNTY: Week of April 4, crew will be adjusting concrete barrier on north service road between West Loop 250 and KC Pipe, near County Road 1255 – preparing for a traffic shift to the new pavement. Watch for flaggers and warning signs near this operation. By Thursday (4/14), traffic within this area will be switched to the new pavement, and businesses will be accessing their driveways from the left side of the roadway through gaps in the concrete barrier. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

>> MIDLAND COUNTY: Week of 4/4, work continues on both service roads. Watch for slow-moving construction vehicles entering and exiting the frontage road construction work zones. The entrance and exit ramps at Midkiff Road are closed. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

>> PECOS COUNTY: Railroad detour construction begins week of April 4. Detour, once built, will take US 67 traffic around existing railroad crossing so it can be rebuilt. Construction of detour will take 1-2 weeks and reconstructing the existing RR Crossing and conduits should take an additional 2-3 weeks. Temporary portable traffic signals will be on both end of the detour. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

>> MIDLAND COUNTY: DPS is requesting traffic control starting at 7 a.m. Saturday (4-2) on I-20 just west of martin County line. Closures will likely shift as DPS conducts investigation. Please slow down and give them room to work. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX