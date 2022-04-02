Nevada Governor Signs Multi-State Medium & Heavy-Duty Zero Emission Vehicle MOU to Accelerate Transportation Electrification
CARSON CITY, NV — Yesterday morning, Governor Sisolak announced he has signed a memorandum of understanding committing Nevada to work collaboratively to advance and accelerate the market for electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, including large pickup trucks and vans, delivery trucks, box trucks, school and transit buses, and long-haul delivery trucks...cleantechnica.com
