Nevada State

Nevada Governor Signs Multi-State Medium & Heavy-Duty Zero Emission Vehicle MOU to Accelerate Transportation Electrification

By Guest Contributor
CleanTechnica
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARSON CITY, NV — Yesterday morning, Governor Sisolak announced he has signed a memorandum of understanding committing Nevada to work collaboratively to advance and accelerate the market for electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, including large pickup trucks and vans, delivery trucks, box trucks, school and transit buses, and long-haul delivery trucks...

cleantechnica.com

