MCPHERSON, Kansas – The McPherson Bullpups came into the McPherson Invitational with hopes set high and ranked as the No. 2 team in class 4A, but the Bullpups came away with fourth place after a 2-0 defeat to Hays in the third place game in what served as a wake-up call for the remainder of the season.

MCPHERSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO