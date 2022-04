If you've been getting up to no good, you'll usually be pulled over by a law enforcement officer driving a specialized vehicle developed by the likes of Ford or Dodge. Unfortunately, some of these cars don't quite line up with the current trend of being eco-friendly. Also, we need to consider that with modern EVs available to the public being so fast and relatively accessible, the police force is going to need something that can keep up.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO