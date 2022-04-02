ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ottawa 5, Detroit 2

Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

First Period_1, Ottawa, Watson 4 (Joseph), 5:07 (sh). Second Period_2, Detroit, Raymond 21 (Walman), 2:18. Third Period_3,...

www.michigansthumb.com

The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings thumped by Ottawa Senators, 5-2, as Dylan Larkin's foe nets hat trick

The Detroit Red Wings faced a young goaltender making his NHL debut, had half a minute with two extra skaters, and still spent the night chasing their opponent. The Wings had to swallow a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Friday at Little Caesars Arena, going winless for the fifth straight game. "Fire Blashill" chants broke out near the end of the night, after the Senators scored their final goal.
NHL
NHL

Recap: Red Wings drop road battle to Senators, 5-2

Michael Rasmussen and Dylan Larkin both score for Detroit. The Detroit Red Wings dropped a 5-2 decision to the Ottawa Senators on Sunday afternoon at the Canadian Tire Centre. The loss was Detroit's second in three days to Ottawa after falling to the Senators on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
NHL

Detroit assigns Kyle Criscuolo to Grand Rapids

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today assigned center Kyle Criscuolo to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Criscuolo, 29, has played in three games for the Red Wings this season, earning his first NHL point with an assist on Dec. 18 vs. New Jersey, and previously logged nine NHL games with the Buffalo Sabres during the 2017-18 campaign. In 49 games for the Griffins this season, Criscuolo ranks among team leaders with 12 goals (7th), 20 assists (4th), 32 points (T5th) and 129 shots (4th). The 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward has played parts of four seasons with the Griffins over two separate stints with the club, rejoining the organization in 2020-21 after signing with Grand Rapids to begin his professional career in 2015-16. In 299 AHL games between the Griffins, Rochester Americans, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and San Diego Gulls, he has totaled 170 points (69-101-170), a plus-17 rating and 106 penalty minutes. As a first-year pro in 2016-17, Criscuolo helped the Griffins capture a Calder Cup championship, contributing 41 points (17-24-41) in 76 regular-season games and adding nine points (5-4-9) in 19 postseason contests.
NHL
FOX Sports

Olofsson scores go-ahead goal in Sabres 4-3 win over Preds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored the go-ahead goal with 5:35 left in the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Friday night. Tage Thompson scored twice, including his Sabres-leading 30th goal, and...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Philadelphia Flyers’ Ronnie Attard Set to Make An Impact in NHL Debut

Monday evening, the Philadelphia Flyers made another dream come true as the organization signed defenseman Ronnie Attard to a two-year entry-level contract that begins this season. Attard was drafted 72nd overall by the Flyers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to joining the team, he spent the last three seasons at Western Michigan University, where he played 94 games and produced 72 points (27 goals and 45 assists).
NHL
NHL

LA Kings @ Winnipeg Jets: How to Watch

The Kings wrap up they're three-game Canadian road trip in Winnipeg. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Winnipeg Jets:. Where: Canada Life Centre (Winnipeg, Manitoba) Watch: Bally Sports West. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Jets: 33 - 26 - 10 (76...
NHL
FOX Sports

Predators to host Kaprizov and the Wild

Minnesota Wild (43-20-5, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (39-25-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Nashville. He currently ranks sixth in the NHL with 85 points, scoring 39 goals and recording 46 assists. The Predators are 25-13-2 against Western Conference...
NHL
NHL

Norris scores first career hat-trick as Sens beat Red Wings

The Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 Sunday afternoon behind a hat-trick from Josh Norris. Anton Forsberg stopped 30 shots in the Senators (25-37-6) goal while Artem Zub and Nikita Zaitsev also scored. Thomas Greiss made 31 saves while Michael Rasmussen and Dylan Larkin had goals for the Red Wings (26-34-9).
NHL
NHL

Three Thoughts: Sens win in Detroit as Joseph and Sogaard shine

The Ottawa Senators grabbed a 5-2 road win over the Detroit Red Wings Friday night behind a number of excellent performances. Mathieu Joseph's hat-trick, Mads Sogaard's first NHL win and a pair of Michigan natives stole the headlines Friday, as Three Thoughts details. Sogaard wins NHL debut. Friday night was...
NHL
FOX Sports

Toews scores late, Avs beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado's...
NHL
FOX Sports

Lightning to host Matthews and the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (44-19-5, second in the Atlantic) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (43-18-7, third in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup against Tampa Bay. He currently ranks fifth in the league with 88 points, scoring 51 goals and totaling 37 assists. The Lightning are 12-6-2...
NHL
ESPN

CF Montreal edge FC Cincinnati for first win of season

Joaquin Torres recorded the tiebreaking goal in the 67th minute and Djordje Mihailovic netted a first-half brace as visiting CF Montreal finally recorded its first win of the season, 4-3 over FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Cincinnati (2-4-0, 6 points) was down 3-2 when a streaking Alvas Powell was tripped in...
MLS
NHL

Forward Filip Hallander Recalled from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forward Filip Hallander from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Hallander, 21, has appeared in 52 games with WBS this season, scoring 10 goals, 13 assists and 23 points. His...
NHL
NHL

Baby Mantha On The Way

The couple revealed their pregnancy announcement on Instagram. Capitals forward Anthony Mantha and his fiancé Caitlyn Duffy took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal they are expecting their first child together due in October. They found out about the pregnancy at the end of January. The couple got engaged...
SPORTS

