Ottawa 5, Detroit 2

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today assigned center Kyle Criscuolo to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Criscuolo, 29, has played in three games for the Red Wings this season, earning his first NHL point with an assist on Dec. 18 vs. New Jersey, and previously logged nine NHL games with the Buffalo Sabres during the 2017-18 campaign. In 49 games for the Griffins this season, Criscuolo ranks among team leaders with 12 goals (7th), 20 assists (4th), 32 points (T5th) and 129 shots (4th). The 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward has played parts of four seasons with the Griffins over two separate stints with the club, rejoining the organization in 2020-21 after signing with Grand Rapids to begin his professional career in 2015-16. In 299 AHL games between the Griffins, Rochester Americans, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and San Diego Gulls, he has totaled 170 points (69-101-170), a plus-17 rating and 106 penalty minutes. As a first-year pro in 2016-17, Criscuolo helped the Griffins capture a Calder Cup championship, contributing 41 points (17-24-41) in 76 regular-season games and adding nine points (5-4-9) in 19 postseason contests.

