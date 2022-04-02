ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

U.S. Navy ID's Crew Member Killed in Plane Crash in Chincoteague Bay

WBOC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Navy has released the name of the crew...

www.wboc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Navy Times

Navy identifies officer who died in Hawkeye crash off Virginia coast

The Navy has announced that Lt. Hyrum Hanlon died Wednesday in the crash of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye off the coast of Virginia. The service said the aircraft, assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120 out of Norfolk, crashed during routine flight operations near Wallops Island and Chincoteague, about 100 miles northeast of Norfolk, at approximately 7:30 p.m.
NORFOLK, VA
The Independent

U.S. Navy plane crashes in Eastern Shore; 1 dead, 2 injured

A U.S. Navy aircraft with three people aboard crashed in waters near the Eastern Shore boundary of Virginia and Maryland on Wednesday evening, killing one, authorities said. Lt. Cmdr. Rob Myers, a public affairs officer with Naval Air Force Atlantic, told The Associated Press the plane was conducting routine flight operations in the vicinity of Wallops Island, Virginia, when it went down around 7:30 p.m.Two injured people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and one was found dead in the aircraft, U.S. Navy E2-D Hawkeye, Myers said.The plane, an advanced tactical airborne early warning aircraft, is based out...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Navy#Plane Crash#Wallops Island#Traffic Accident#The U S Navy#Advanced Hawkeye
The Independent

Pilot called out by passenger for taking secret photos of flight attendant on plane

A passenger has called out a pilot she claims works for Delta Air Lines, after she filmed him taking secret photos of a colleague from behind on a Frontier Airlines flight.Tweeting from what appears to be a newly-created, anonymous account, the customer posted a video of a pilot in uniform, seated in the plane cabin, appearing to take sneaky photos of a flight attendant’s legs and backside on his phone while hiding it behind a Kindle.The man seems to wait until the female flight attendant reaches up for the overheard lockers to snap a couple of pictures of her skirt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbs17

Norfolk-based Navy ship will not deploy due to standoff over vaccine mandate

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Secretary of the Navy for seven months, Carlos Del Toro, knows his way around the world’s largest naval base in Norfolk, Virginia. The former commanding officer of the Norfolk-based USS Bulkeley returned to Hampton Roads to check on the readiness of the USS Gerald R. Ford, which has been plagued by a series of mechanical problems. The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier recently completed so-called shock trials.
NORFOLK, VA
americanmilitarynews.com

4 Marines killed in Osprey crash identified

The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the four Marines who were killed in an MV-22B Osprey crash in northern Norway on Friday evening. In a statement provided to American Military News, the service identified the four Marines as Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky. All four Marines were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261.
MILITARY
USNI News

Huntington Ingalls Delivers Attack Submarine Montana, Amphibious Ship Fort Lauderdale to Navy

Newport News Shipbuilding delivered the Navy’s 21st Virginia-class submarine over the weekend. The future USS Montana (SSN-794) is the 10th Virginia-class submarine delivered by Huntington Ingalls Industries, and is the third Block IV-configured submarine, according to a Monday Navy press release. “We continue to be proud of our partnership...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
cruisehive.com

Passenger Intentionally Goes Overboard Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages confirmed on Thursday that a search and rescue operation had been launched for a passenger overboard the Valiant Lady cruise ship. It will result in a delayed arrival back home in Portsmouth, UK. Passenger Overboard Valiant Lady. During the final day of Valiant Lady’s cruise to the Canary...
ACCIDENTS
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs man killed in Marlboro County motorcycle crash

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Coroner has identified the man who died after a motorcycle crash Sunday. The victim has been identified as Jonathan Lowry. We are working to learn his age and hometown. South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said the crash happened at 6:34 p.m. on Pea Bridge Road near the […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
The Exponent

Purdue alum and marine died in plane crash Friday

Former Boilermaker and U.S. marine died in a plane crash south of Norway on Friday, according to reporting by CNN. Matthew Tomkiewicz, 27, was in a training flight along with three other marines when the aircraft was reported missing at 6:26 p.m. local time Friday, according to the statement released by the Marines. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
MilitaryTimes

4 United States Marines killed in Osprey crash, Norway confirms

Four U.S. Marines were killed a Friday’s MV-22 Osprey crash in their country, according to Norwegian officials. “The police in Nordland County confirmed Saturday morning that the crew of four have died,” a statement from the Norwegian military said. The Marines, assigned to the 2nd Marine Air Wing,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs 3 killed in crash on Route 33

BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - The Northampton County Coroner has identified the three people killed in a crash in Bushkill Township early Thursday morning. Alexis Robinson, 39, was driving the vehicle, while her husband, Darrell Robinson, 42, was in the front seat, the coroner said. Their 16-year-old daughter, Tahlia, was in the backseat. All three died in the crash on Route 33 North at mile marker 11.9 shortly before 1:30 a.m.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WSAV News 3

Four Marines killed in Norway plane crash

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The four Marines who were killed in a plane crash in Norway on Friday have been identified. All four were stationed at a Marine Corps Air Station in North Carolina. The Marines said in a press release Sunday the four who died were Captain Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy