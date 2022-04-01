BUFF REVIEW: Lux Æterna (2019) dir. Gaspar Noé

Though an Academy Award winner and revered in many circles for much of his work, actor Nicolas Cage sometimes finds himself the butt of a joke by the internet. Thanks to his performances in films like Raising Arizona, National Treasure, and last year's hit movie Pig, Cage is a household name and notable for his craft, but his larger-than-life turns for films like the maligned Wicker Man remake have fans talk about him in a different light. The 2006 remake of the horror classic has become the subject of many a meme in the years since its release with many lambasting its over the top nature, and specifically Cage's performance, as being so far out there that it's unintentionally hilarious. that is unless you ask Nicolas Cage.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO