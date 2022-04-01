ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

BUFF REVIEW: Lux Æterna (2019) dir. Gaspar Noé

By Oscar Goff
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a move that all but says “We’re back, and we mean fucking business,” the unofficial centerpiece of this year’s Boston Underground Film Festival was not one, but two brand new films by French firebrand Gaspar Noé, screened back to back on a Saturday night.* The first, Vortex is a bit...

thedigitalfix.com

Kristen Stewart confirms next movie with horror movie director

Kristen Stewart is still in the midst of the awards season whirlwind, with her role as Princess Diana in Spencer having garnered her much attention – not least from the Academy. With the Oscars still two weeks away, some people are already speculating about what will be next for the Twilight and Charlie’s Angels actress.
MOVIES
Variety

George Miller’s ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ With Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba Set for Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. George Miller’s anticipated fantasy-romance-drama “Three Thousand Years Of Longing” with Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton will world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Variety has learned. Both Miller and Swinton are Cannes regulars. Swinton appeared in five movies at last year’s festival, while Miller served as jury president in 2016 and his most recent film “Mad Max: Fury Road” played at the fest in 2015. The intriguing plot, for which details are being kept under wraps, revolves around the encounter between a scholar and a djinn who offers her three wishes in exchange for his...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Ethan Hawke Compares Filming ‘Northman’ to ‘Apocalypse Now’: Robert Eggers ‘Has the Balls’ to Go Big

Click here to read the full article. It’s difficult to come by a true epic film, one that really goes big and certainly never goes home until it achieves what it set out to do. Ethan Hawke told The New Yorker that being part of Robert Eggers’ “The Northman” was like returning to the old-school, big-budget roots of the Hollywood studio films of yore. While Hawke admitted that he may have scoffed at auteur Eggers’ methods when he was younger, he can now only admire the precision behind building a historically accurate world — much like Francis Ford Coppola did for...
MOVIES
Collider

'Nightbitch': Amy Adams-Led Adaptation Reveals Filming Window

The Amy Adams-led adaptation of the Rachel Yoder novel Nightbitch is set to begin filming this fall, according to a report from Variety. The update came alongside news of Sue Naegle's exit from her role as Chief Content Officer at Annapurna Pictures, the production company behind the adaptation. As Naegle exits this position, she shifts into the role of producer on Nightbitch and other Annapurna films.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Cannes Wish List: 50 Movies We Hope Will Make the Cut Beyond ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Elvis’

Click here to read the full article. With another awards season (thankfully) over, the time has come to look ahead to the year in cinema. Anyone concerned that the release slate for 2022 will deliver the goods shouldn’t worry: The Cannes Film Festival is on it. The year’s most glamorous movie gathering is also the most reliable place for major international cinema to take flight, and with the lineup scheduled to be announced April 14, we couldn’t be more excited. Each year, we do some digging, a little guesswork, and some wishful thinking for good measure to come up with...
MOVIES
Variety

Al Pacino Saw Francis Ford Coppola ‘Profusely Crying’ After Studio Cut ‘Godfather’ Filming Short

Click here to read the full article. Al Pacino celebrated the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather” this month in a interview with The New York Times. While the actor reminisced on often-told stories about Paramount Pictures executives battling Francis Ford Coppola over his casting as Michael Corleone, Pacino also revealed a moment on set when he saw the director at his most vulnerable. The constant tension between Coppola and Paramount resulted in the filmmaker “profusely crying” on set after the studio cut the filming of one iconic scene short. “You remember the funeral scene for Marlon, when they put him down?”...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Headed To Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. In what has seemed likely for quite some time sources tell Deadline Paramount and Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick is expected to screen at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Speculation has gone on for several weeks with many believing that even with Tom Cruise’s busy schedule, things could be worked out and the film would likely land at the festival. Sources add the world premiere is still expected to happen in San Diego and that this would come after. Paramount had no comment. The Cannes Film Festival has been a launching pad for years for major tentpoles to...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Tom Cruise Is Getting A Cannes Tribute 30 Years To The Day After He Presented The Palme d’Or (And Top Gun: Maverick Is Involved)

1992 was a notable year for Tom Cruise, and not just because he acted alongside Jack Nicholson in the Academy Award-nominated A Few Good Men. That was also the year Cruise starred opposite his then-wife Nicole Kidman in Far and Away, which was screened at the 45th Cannes Film Festival. It was at that same event where the actor presented the Palme d’Or to Best Intentions, and 30 years later, Cruise is heading back there, with his new movie Top Gun: Maverick being involved in the proceedings.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Scream: Kristen Stewart Reflects on Nearly Joining Franchise, Weighs in on Upcoming Sequel

Actor Kristen Stewart has starred in her fair share of horror films, but one opportunity that she passed on was the opening scene of Scream 4, as she wasn't interested in attempting to recapture the effectiveness of Drew Barrymore's death in the original Scream. That sequel ended up taking a different approach to the opening scene, using multiple actors instead of just one, with Stewart going on to address whether she'd be interested in returning to the franchise if the chance arose, noting that she would at least read the script. Scream 6 is slated to start shooting this summer.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Nicolas Cage Insists The Wicker Man Was Supposed to be Funny

Though an Academy Award winner and revered in many circles for much of his work, actor Nicolas Cage sometimes finds himself the butt of a joke by the internet. Thanks to his performances in films like Raising Arizona, National Treasure, and last year's hit movie Pig, Cage is a household name and notable for his craft, but his larger-than-life turns for films like the maligned Wicker Man remake have fans talk about him in a different light. The 2006 remake of the horror classic has become the subject of many a meme in the years since its release with many lambasting its over the top nature, and specifically Cage's performance, as being so far out there that it's unintentionally hilarious. that is unless you ask Nicolas Cage.
MOVIES
Fox News

Francis Ford Coppola thought ‘Godfather’ was going to be ‘a special failure,’ receives Walk of Fame star

Francis Ford Coppola is opening up about the legacy of his beloved "Godfather" film trilogy. The "movie brats" troupe member — which includes the likes of "Star Wars" collaborators George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, Brian De Palma, Martin Scorsese and John Milius, respectively — received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. He told Variety ahead of the induction that he wasn’t overly excited about what "The Godfather" would ultimately become at the time he made the film.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons in Netflix’s ‘Windfall’: Film Review

If you find the obscenely rich tech CEO played by Jesse Plemons in Windfall hard to believe, with his noxious comments about “a world full of lazy fucking loafers and freeloaders,” you might want to check out recent remarks by Kim Kardashian for an equally contemptuous variation on that theme. Watching Plemons do an about-face from gentle George in The Power of the Dog and sink his teeth into a smarmy creep who makes the mistake of believing his privilege renders him invulnerable is the chief pleasure of Charlie McDowell’s twisty thriller about wealth inequality. But this is a sharply...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

What’s Actually In the Nearly $140K Bag That Oscar Hopefuls Like Will Smith And Kristen Stewart Get Just For Being Nominated

The 2022 Oscars are just about here! While fans of the awards ceremony may be looking forward to seeing who will go home with those golden statuettes tonight, some stars will be walking away with a pretty baller prize no matter if they actually win or not. A gift bag that contains nearly $140,000 worth of prizes will be given to a number of nominees like Will Smith and Kristen Stewart, and you’d be surprised at some of the things that are actually included in the package.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Keanu Reeves Movies Including 'Matrix' and 'John Wick' Pulled From Chinese Platforms

At least two Chinese streaming platforms have taken down 19 films starring Keanu Reeves, after the actor appeared in a Tibet-related concert organized by a non-profit affiliated with the Dalai Lama. Tencent Video and iQiyi have taken down major films in the Matrix and John Wick franchises, among others, the Los Angeles Times was the first to report.
MOVIES

