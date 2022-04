HARTLAND — Incumbent Donna Beringer and challenger Tim Evers will face off in the bid for a seat representing Hartland Lakeside in the Arrowhead School District. Incumbent Susan Schultz and challenger Lynn Vogeltanz will face off in the bid for a seat representing North Lake. Incumbent Kent W. Rice and challenger Brandon Miller will face off in the bid for a seat representing Richmond. Incumbent Kim Schubert and challenger Kevin Scott will face off in the bid for a seat representing Swallow. Incumbent Christopher Farris and challenger Tim O’Driscoll will face off in the bid for the At-Large seat.

HARTLAND, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO