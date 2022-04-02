ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix announces ‘Spy Kids’ Reboot

By Victoria Lopez
 2 days ago

Film Director Robert Rodriguez (AP Photo/Jack Plunkett)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cortez family is returning to the screen in a “Spy Kids” reboot on Netflix.

Spy Kids was a widely popular early 2000s action-adventure franchise about a family of super-secret agents.

On April 1, Netflix announced that Robert Rodriguez, the original director of the franchise, has signed on to write and direct an upcoming “Spy Kids” reboot movie.

Although Netflix has not revealed details for the untitled “Spy Kids” reboot, fans are excited to re-enter the world of strange creatures and high-tech spy gadgets.

Netflix did however tease towards the introduction of a new family of spies.

