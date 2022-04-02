ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaq highlights return of Doggie Jams event

By Ryan Harper, Kenneth Roundtree, Erin Jenkins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zc2TD_0ex9Gf8b00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Music to our ears.

DJ Diesel, better known as Shaquille O’Neal, was the headliner at Friday’s Doggie Jams at Five Points Plaza in Uptown Greenville. Doggie Jams is an outdoor concert held by Sup Dogs.

(Erin Jenkins, WNCT video)

This is the first time the event has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the wait was worth it as O’Neal and other performers like Barstool’s Brianna Chickenfry thoroughly entertained the crowd of an estimated 7,000.

With the cool weather and food trucks out for the concert, Friday’s event was surely something the public enjoyed.

View the videos to find out more.

