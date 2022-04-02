Hop On Out to the Only Easter Egg Hunt on Clearwater Beach!

Want a unique Easter experience? Celebrate with an Easter Egg Hunt on Clearwater Beach!

Bring the family to the first and only beach egg hunt at Winter the Dolphin’s Beach Club on Friday, April 15, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. There will be free parking until 11 a.m.

Tons of fun awaits with an Easter Egg Hunt in the Sand, Easter Bunny Meet and Greet, Easter Bunny photos, and a boxed breakfast!

This event is FREE for Beach Club guests and just $10 for visitors.

And if you stay 3 nights at Winter’s Beach Club, you will receive 25% off of your stay! Check out the Winter the Dolphin’s Beach Club video here.

No reservations for the Easter activities are needed, as it’s first come, first served.

Forty foster kids will be coming from Feeding the Fosters, an organization which supports foster families in the local Tampa Bay Area with hot homemade meals at dinner time, store bought meals, and gift cards to keep with the tradition of family meal time.

Island Way Grill will be providing the breakfasts and Cabanas will be providing the candy. Charityworks will provide amazing plush Easter gifts!

Also see a rescued yellow-bellied turtle in the Winter the Dolphin Beach Club educational room.

Winter the Dolphin’s Beach Club is an eco-friendly waterfront hotel inspired by “Winter” – the rescued dolphin made famous in the Dolphin Tale movies.

Participants can also visit nearby Jimmy’s Fish House and Iguana Bar for Easter dining specials.

Jimmy’s Fish House & Iguana Bar

Winter the Dolphin Beach Club

655 S Gulfview Blvd, Clearwater Beach, FL 33767

727-228-8575

Facebook: www.facebook.com/winterthedolphinsbeachclub

Photos, videos and information courtesy of Winter the Dolphin’s Beach Club