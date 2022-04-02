ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

N.C. rent up 20 percent over past year, higher than national average

By Kate Hussey, Jordan Honeycutt
wcti12.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BERN, Craven County — Rent across North Carolina increased nearly 20 percent in the past year, according to report from ApartmentList.com, an average increase of $200 across the state. That’s higher than the national average increase, which is about 16 percent. The report broke down the...

wcti12.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Teachers leaving their jobs at a higher rate than a year ago

MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — Data from the State Department of Instruction shows the number of teachers leaving their jobs is up from last year. Now, school districts are working to recruit new teachers and keep them in the classroom. According to state data, 8.2 percent of teachers left...
Cincinnati CityBeat

Ohio Gender Wage Gap Worse Than National Average

Today is Equal Pay Day, marking how far into the year women must work to earn what men were paid in 2021. While there appears to be progress in narrowing the gap, policy analysts suspect it is a statistical illusion. Women working full-time year-round earn 83 cents for every dollar...
OHIO STATE
Augusta Free Press

New Virginia unemployment claims down 17 percent over past week

For the filing week ending March 19, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial unemployment claims in Virginia was 1,546, a decrease of 308 claimants from the previous week. Over half of initial claims that had a self-reported industry were in administrative and waste services, retail trade, health care and social...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Craven County, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
New Bern, NC
Society
City
New Bern, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
New Bern, NC
Government
City
Greenville, NC
Craven County, NC
Society
County
Craven County, NC
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Renters At Risk of Eviction

The United States Supreme Court struck down a Biden administration moratorium on evictions last August. Only months later, 4.4 million residential renters across the country said they are “somewhat” or “very likely” to face evictions within two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. (Also see: the city where people cannot afford to rent a […]
HOUSE RENT
Money

11 U.S. Cities Where Home Prices Rose More Than 20% in a Year

The housing market is burning hotter and hotter — especially in parts of the U.S. known for hot weather. Home prices across the United States rose 19.2% on an annual basis in January, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index, and prices are up much higher in Sunbelt cities like Phoenix and Tampa.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Inflation#Landlord
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Hottest Luxury Home Market in America

The frenzy of activity in the U.S. housing market has gone on for two years. And based on January data, this will likely not end any time soon. The median home price in America has been climbing and now sits at a record $350,000. The figure could move closer to $400,000 by year’s end.  Partly […]
KAHULUI, HI
domino

These are the Best Cities for Renters Based on What You Care About Most

If you’ve ever watched an episode of HGTV’s House Hunters, then you know the first step in any real-estate search isn’t buying Bubble Wrap at Home Depot—it’s making a priority list. And yes, that goes for renters, too. With rents hitting new all-time highs due to the hyper-competitive home sales market, many people are having to choose the one thing that is most important to them and compromise on their nice-to-haves. For example, you might have to pick between a place with a second bedroom that can double as a home office or a spacious backyard where the puppy you adopted mid-pandemic can roam. Research done by Living Cozy shows that there is a different U.S. city for every kind of tenant, depending on what you care about the most. After analyzing factors like cost of living, two-bedroom apartment availability, and number of walkable parks, the researchers found that Washington, D.C., tops the list as the best metro area overall. However, if the nation’s capital isn’t your cup of tea, one of these five other leading locations could be the right fit.
HOUSE RENT
CBS News

Home prices have jumped 19% across the U.S., and far more in other markets

The average price of a home is surging in cities across the U.S., with places like Phoenix, Tampa and Miami seeing an especially sharp jump. Home prices in 20 major cities rose 19% in January from a year ago, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index. Residential real estate costs have continued to climb because of a shortage of homes on the market and pent-up demand from buyers as COVID-19 loosens its grip on the U.S.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
Bay News 9

'This is a different league': N.C. restaurants receive national attention

DURHAM, N.C. — From scotch to jalapeño-infused tequila, Alley Twenty Six in Downtown Durham has a cocktail to satisfy any drinker's delight. The James Beard Foundation celebrates the people behind America's food culture while pushing for new standards in the restaurant industry. 16 North Carolina restaurants are semi-finalists...
DURHAM, NC
iheart.com

Q&A – Why Gas Prices Went Up Faster In Florida Than The National Average?

Today’s Entry: Hey Brian, seems gas prices in Florida are raising faster/higher than most states even New York and PA. Any thoughts on why?. Bottom Line: Perception and reality can be two different things. That said, you're on point that during the recent surge in gas prices to record highs in Florida, prices rose from slightly below the national average to above average. Over the past week, we’ve regularly been sitting about two cents above the national average. Now, when you’re filling up, you're certainly not feeling as though you’re getting good regular value, but guess what... Floridians generally are when compared to other states. That is at least once you’ve accounted for imposed taxes on gas.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy