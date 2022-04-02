ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamond Hogs outslug Mississippi State, win series opener

By Diamond Hawgs
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas strung together four two-out hits to take a six-run lead in the second inning en route to an 8-1 victory over Mississippi State on Friday night at Baum-Walker Stadium. Senior shortstop Jalen Battles got the party started with one out in the second. After...

Arkansas basketball loses another player to transfer portal

Mike Neighbors and the Arkansas women’s basketball team aren’t losing much heading in 2022-23 and the head coach had established fairly well a rotation by the time the Razorbacks made the NCAA Tournament. Elauna Eaton was part of it, but after committing to the Hogs coming out of Nettleton in northeast Arkansas in the Class of 2020, the one-time state High School Player of the Year is moving on. Eaton entered the transfer portal over the weekend after playing in 28 games, averaging 3.5 points in 14 minutes per in her redshirt freshman season. She missed her first year on campus because of an ACL injury. She was the No. 41 player in the country out of Nettleton and picked Arkansas over Ole Miss, LSU, North Carolina State and USC. The only player Arkansas was guaranteed to lose off its NCAA Tournament team of 2021-22 is guard Amber Ramirez, who led the team in scoring with 15.4 per game. Now, Eaton joins junior center Destinee Oberg in the transfer portal.
No. 1 Vols take SEC series opener over ’Dores

NASHVILLE — The top-ranked Tennessee baseball team opened its three-game Southeastern Conference series with Vanderbilt by booming its way to a 6-2 victory Friday night at Hawkins Field. The Vols (25-1, 7-0) won their program-record 17th straight game, eclipsing the mark from the 1994 season. Luc Lipcius got Tennessee...
Arkansas baseball vs Mississippi State: How to watch, stream, listen to Game 2 on Saturday

The nation’s No. 2 team in the country had little trouble with the defending national champions in the series opener. Mississippi State will seek to tie its series with Arkansas on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Connor Noland worked seven innings, striking out six Bulldogs hitters and Jalen Battles knocked two home runs in the Diamond Hogs 8-1 win on Friday. Friday’s win boasts well for the Diamond Hogs as the last time Arkansas and Mississippi State met and one team didn’t sweep the other was in 2015. Ever since that year, the Razorbacks have swept the series in odd-numbered years and the...
#2 Diamond Hogs roll, win 13th consecutive SEC series

Another weekend series belongs to the Razorbacks. No. 2 Arkansas hammered four home runs to overpower Mississippi State, 12-5, and clinch its 13th consecutive SEC series win on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Hogs own the league’s longest active consecutive series win streak (13) as well as the SEC’s longest consecutive home series win streak (10).
Lady Vols victorious against Arkansas

Tennessee defeated Arkansas Friday in Fayetteville. Rebeka Mertena picked up the clinching victory as the Lady Vols defeated Arkansas, 4-3, at Billingsley Tennis Center. Mertena, the nation’s No. 44 player, defeated the Razorbacks’ top player, Tatum Rice, in thee sets, prevailing 6-0, 4-6, 6-4. Tennessee (10-6, 4-4 SEC)...
Arkansas guard & Nettleton alum Elauna Eaton enters the transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Nettleton Lady Raider is exploring her options. Elauna Eaton has entered the transfer portal. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was first to report the news. She appeared in 28 games for Arkansas women’s basketball in the 2021-22 season. Eaton scored in double figures against Little Rock, UAPB, and Tarleton State. Her best outing was a 15 point, 7 rebound performance on November 12th, 2021.
