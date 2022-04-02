Bolly leads Parker softball to season-opening win

MADISON

Hannah Bolly got the 2022 season off to a rousing start on Friday for the Janesville Parker softball team.

The junior right-hander struck out six and allowed only two hits in an 8-0 victory over Madison Memorial in the Big Eight Conference and season opener for both teams.

Parker tallied single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings before breaking the game open with five runs in the sixth.

Nariyah Lot pitched the seventh for the Vikings.

Bolly, who went 10-6 last season, was in complete control.

“Hannah did a masterful job in the circle,” Parker coach Bob Getka said. “She had their hitters totally off balance.

“Offensively, we got contributions up and down the lineup. It was a great way to start the season, and just great to get outside and finally play a game.”

Gentry Reed led the Vikings’ offensive attack. The sophomore went 3-for-3, including a double. Lilly Keller and Kaelyn Minich also had two hits each for Parker.

Parker is scheduled to open the home portion of its schedule Tuesday against Madison West at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.

PARKER 8, MEMORIAL 0

Janesivlle Parker 001 115 0 — 8 11 1

Madison Memorial 000 000 0 — 0 2 0

Bolly, Lot (7); Jaskowiak.

Leading hitters—P: Reed 3x3 (2B), Keller 2x3, Minich 2x3, Pryne (2B), Nelson (2B).

SO—Bolly 6, Lot 1, Jaskowiak 10. BB—Bolly 2, Jaskowiak 2.