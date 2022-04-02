ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolly leads Parker softball to season-opening win

By Gazette staff
 2 days ago

MADISON

Hannah Bolly got the 2022 season off to a rousing start on Friday for the Janesville Parker softball team.

The junior right-hander struck out six and allowed only two hits in an 8-0 victory over Madison Memorial in the Big Eight Conference and season opener for both teams.

Parker tallied single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings before breaking the game open with five runs in the sixth.

Nariyah Lot pitched the seventh for the Vikings.

Bolly, who went 10-6 last season, was in complete control.

“Hannah did a masterful job in the circle,” Parker coach Bob Getka said. “She had their hitters totally off balance.

“Offensively, we got contributions up and down the lineup. It was a great way to start the season, and just great to get outside and finally play a game.”

Gentry Reed led the Vikings’ offensive attack. The sophomore went 3-for-3, including a double. Lilly Keller and Kaelyn Minich also had two hits each for Parker.

Parker is scheduled to open the home portion of its schedule Tuesday against Madison West at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.

PARKER 8, MEMORIAL 0

Janesivlle Parker 001 115 0 — 8 11 1

Madison Memorial 000 000 0 — 0 2 0

Bolly, Lot (7); Jaskowiak.

Leading hitters—P: Reed 3x3 (2B), Keller 2x3, Minich 2x3, Pryne (2B), Nelson (2B).

SO—Bolly 6, Lot 1, Jaskowiak 10. BB—Bolly 2, Jaskowiak 2.

Jets skate past Magicians in NAHL action Friday night

The Janesville Jets skated past the Minnesota Magicians on Friday night. Jan Lasak had a goal and two assists to lead the Jets to a 5-1 win over the Magicians in an NAHL Midwest Division game. Lasak and Cy LeClerc put Janesville up 2-0 after two periods. Owen Milward picked up the win in goal,...
NHL
The Telegraph

FRIDAY BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Miners, Tigers throw no-hitters

Bryan Jubelt led off Gillespie's first inning with a double. He stole third and scored the game's first run on an error. Then, Jubelt's pitching took over the story. With Jubelt getting into the sixth inning without allowing a hit, Colton Bultema turned in a dominant relief stint to finish the no-hitter in the Gillespie Miners' 4-0 nonconference baseball victory over the New Berlin Pretzels in Gillespie. The Miners are 4-2. Jubelt worked around six walks, including three to load the bases in the first inning, while striking out 13 Pretzels in 5 1/3 innings. Jubelt left...
BASEBALL
UW-Whitewater baseball team sweeps Oshkosh in WIAC doubleheader

WHITEWATER A pair of victories over UW-Oshkosh on Sunday gave the UW-Whitewater baseball team a 3-1 record in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Warhawks won the first game, 3-0, behind a three-hit shutout from pitchers Westin Muir and Eli Frank. Muir allowed seven hits and four walks in seven innings, striking out 10. Frank gave up one hit in the final two innings, with four strikeouts. ...
WHITEWATER, WI
High school track: Craig's Jessa Alderman finishes second at West Relays

Janesville Craig senior Jessa Alderman delivered a shot-put toss of 35 feet, 2 inches Saturday to finish second individually in the Madison West Relays indoor track and field meet. Alderman’s effort led the Cougars to a 15th-place finish in the 26-team meet—marking the first time a West Relays girls competition was held. Craig’s 3,200-meter relay crew of freshman Abigayl Anderson, senior Rylee Coleman, junior Kera Riley and freshman Julianna Moran...
JANESVILLE, WI
