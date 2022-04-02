ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

It’s official: NYC children under 5 must continue wearing masks in school next week

By Alex Zimmerman
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dba73_0ex9E6S700
A mask mandate can stay in place after New York City successfully appealed a court decision that would have rescinded it for children younger than 5. | Allison Shelley for American Education: Images of Teachers and Students in Action

New York City’s mask mandate for children under 5 will remain in place on Monday, an appeals court ruled, pausing a decision from a Staten Island judge who struck it down earlier on Friday .

“Every decision we make is with our children’s health and safety in mind,” Mayor Eric Adams tweeted . “Children between 2 and 4 should continue to wear their masks in school and daycare come Monday.”

The Friday night stay from an appellate judge paves the way for the mayor to continue enforcing the mask requirement in day care and pre-K settings amid rising COVID cases across the city. Children under 5 are the only age group not eligible to be vaccinated, and they remain the only students subject to mask mandates , as the city removed the requirement for those in K-12 schools on March 7.

Adams previously hoped to lift the mask mandate for the city’s youngest children on Monday if virus cases stayed low. But on Friday, he said he was heeding advice from public health advisors and would wait at least another week.

That move was briefly in doubt after a state court judge ruled the mask mandate for children under was “void and unenforceable.” The city’s lawyers promptly challenged the ruling and convinced an appeals court to reinstate the mandate while the case winds its way through the courts.

Adams has generally leaned toward removing virus protection measures, including for bars, restaurants and gyms, so his move to keep children under 5 masked is notable. Many parents of younger children have urged the mayor to allow their children to go mask-free.

Officials said they don’t plan to reinstate the mask mandate for students in grades K-12 despite the rise in cases, including among public school students and staff , but the city’s health commissioner, Dr. Ashwin Vasan said it was his “strong recommendation” that people of all ages wear masks indoors for now “according to their level of comfort.”

Adams urged calm on Friday and characterized the uptick in virus cases as “slight.” He indicated the city would continue to monitor the situation and “update New Yorkers in a week.”

“We want to be prepared, not panic,” he said.

Christina Veiga contributed.

Comments / 6

If you enjoy reading articles from
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat

4K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

665K+

Views

Follow Chalkbeat and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Fortune

‘Stealth Omicron’ is silently overtaking NYC, and it’s coming for the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It hasn’t even been a month since New York City rolled back its vaccine requirements and ended mask mandates, but cases of COVID-19 are already back on the rise—thanks to the BA.2 Omicron subvariant that’s making its way through the city right now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Adams hopes to keep mask requirement for NYC children under 5 amid COVID uptick

Mayor Eric Adams hopes to keep a mask requirement for children under 5, though a Staten Island judge threw a wrench in that plan. | Ed Reed / Mayoral Photography Office. New York City Mayor Eric Adams hopes to keep a mask requirement in place for the city’s youngest students as the city sees an increase in COVID cases. But a Staten Island judge threw a wrench in that plan Friday by striking down the mandate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Staten Island, NY
Society
County
Staten Island, NY
New York City, NY
Education
Staten Island, NY
Health
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Society
Staten Island, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
hotnewhiphop.com

Assistant Principal Kills Himself At Middle School While Students Were In Class: Report

An entire middle school in Orange County, Calif., is in mourning today (March 14) following a shocking event on campus. Schools have been at the forefront of conversations about safety, especially as hundreds of altercations and shootings have occurred in the United States alone. There has been an emphasis placed on how students should interact with one another and staff has been advised on what to look for just in case they may have a troubled student, but Kraemer Middle School stole national attention after there was a report of a suicide.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#American Education#Covid
94.5 PST

Study says this is the best place to live in New Jersey

I won’t make you wait to find out what Niche.com says is the best place to live in New Jersey: it’s Princeton Junction. Niche is a platform “connection students and families to colleges and schools.” Niche creates the annual Best Places to Live rankings by using data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, and CDC combined with millions of resident reviews. The company considers factors such as affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, area public schools, walkability, and more.
PRINCETON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
New Jersey 101.5

The deadliest intersection in the country is in New Jersey

You might feel like you’re taking your life into your hands when you hit the New Jersey roads, and, according to an analysis by a law firm, your fears are well-founded. The review of National Highway Traffic Safety statistics shows that the three most dangerous intersections in the country are in New Jersey. The Fang Law Firm looked at intersections that had at least seven fatalities from 2000-2019 and then ranked them from 1 to 40.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 http://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy