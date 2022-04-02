ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, SD

Clay County Commission Rescinds $39 Million Bond Resolution

By David Lias david.lias@plaintalk.net
Vermillion Plain Talk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clay County Commission decided during a special meeting Thursday afternoon to rescind its resolution for a $39.186 million bond issue after hearing from individuals that it was destined to fail with voters in the June election. The commission likely will look at passing a bond issue in the...

www.plaintalk.net

WVNS

Raleigh County Commission approves $21.5 million in grants for Beckley Raleigh County Memorial Airport

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Commission reviewed two grants slated for the Beckley Raleigh County Memorial Airport. The Raleigh County Memorial Airport received $10 million from the United States Economic Development Administration and another $10 million from The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority to repave the runway. In addition, the NRGRDA gave […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
KOOL 101.7

Douglas County Warrant Resolution Event Planned

Douglas County court officials have set this years date for an event that's become an annual occurrence - at least before the pandemic. April 12 is the date of the warrant resolution event for 2022 at the Government Center. Officials with the Douglas County District Attorney's Office and the Clerk...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
Post Register

$80 million school bond fails in Jefferson County

Voters in Jefferson County turned up to their polling stations on March 8 to vote on the $80 million dollar school bond proposed by Jefferson Joint School District #251. Results of the election show the bond did not pass. The school district proposed an $80 million bond to aid them...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
georgiarecorder.com

State House passes bill ending license requirement to carry a handgun

The House approved a measure that would nix the requirement for someone to have a state license to carry a firearm. The bill passed late Friday with a 94-57 vote that fell along party lines after a spirited hourlong debate. The Senate passed its version of a permit-less carry bill early this month, all but assuring some version of the proposal will land on the governor’s desk.
POLITICS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit

A bill that awaits the signature of Gov. Kim Reynolds could result in the dismissal of a lawsuit over the constitutionality of Iowa’s licensing laws. In December, a Texas company filed a civil rights lawsuit against the state of Iowa for requiring that hair-threading professionals undergo 600 hours of training to become licensed. Arsah Enterprise Inc., […] The post Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Axios Des Moines

Drop racist’s name from street, Des Moines petitioners say

Civil rights advocates posted an online petition Wednesday calling for the city of Des Moines to rename George Flagg Parkway.Why it matters: Public memorials are intended to honor the work, moral character and ideals admired by society.The petition argues that Flagg's racist legacy caused systemic harm.Catch up fast: Flagg was a 22-year city councilperson. The petition is related to his voting against liquor license permits of applicants who had “ethnic-sounding names” and his opposition to a city ordinance that outlaws discrimination based on sexual orientation.The road, formerly Valley Drive, was renamed as a surprise by his peers on the council when he retired from office in 2002.Flagg's sons reached out to city leaders earlier this month following calls to rename the parkway. They asked the council to consider their father's full record before acting.Of note: No members of the city's current City Council were in office when the street was renamed.What's next: Petition organizers will soon ask the City Council to restore the name Valley Drive, Des Moines Peoples' Town Hall organizer Denver Foote tells Axios.A longer-term goal is to rename the road in honor of some of the people Flagg discriminated against, Foote says.
MSNBC

N.Y. judge's ruling puts House Democratic majority in jeopardy

A New York judge on Thursday struck down congressional maps drawn by the state’s Democratic-led Legislature, arguing they were the product of illegal, partisan gerrymandering. The maps, which gave Democrats an advantage in 22 of the 26 congressional districts in the deeply liberal state, were seen by many as...
WISN

US Supreme Court sides with Republicans in suit on redistricting maps

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin state legislative maps that were preferred by the state's Democratic governor and selected by Wisconsin's top court. Republicans had complained Gov. Tony Evers' maps moved too many people to create more districts with a majority of Black...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill ending requirement for parental support heads to governor

It took a conference committee to get to a resolution, but legislation to end a century-old requirement that adult children be financially responsible for their parents has landed on the desk of Gov. Youngkin. The sentiment embodied in current state law may have been the right one when it was...
KELOLAND TV

Only 90 South Dakota doctors approved to recommend medical marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The word ‘recommend’ has been added in place of ‘prescribe’ in this article to more accurately describe the process through which doctors assist patients with getting a medical cannabis card. Though medical marijuana has officially been legal in South Dakota...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Emerald ash borer found in Clay, O'Brien counties

SIOUX CITY -- The emerald ash borer has been found for the first time in O'Brien and Clay counties. The invasive pest, which is a threat to ash trees, was found in samples collected from trees in Spencer in Clay County and rural Paullina in O'Brien County, the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach said in a news release.
