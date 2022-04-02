Robbinsville over Pennington - Girls lacrosse recap
Alyssa Leale scored four goals as Robbinsville defeated Pennington 10-6 in Robbinsville. Danielle Sieja also had two goals and an assist for Robbinsville (2-0) with Kendall Franke...www.nj.com
Alyssa Leale scored four goals as Robbinsville defeated Pennington 10-6 in Robbinsville. Danielle Sieja also had two goals and an assist for Robbinsville (2-0) with Kendall Franke...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0