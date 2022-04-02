Robbinsville over Pennington - Girls lacrosse recap

Grace Thornhill racked up seven goals and two assists for Pompton Lakes in its 16-5 win against Paramus Catholic in Paramus. Kaeley Sek and Julia Lawson registered two goals and two assists apiece for Pompton Lakes (1-1) while Sydney Kondovski posted two goals and one assist. Savannah Gomber had one goal and two assists, Brianna Cooper notched one goal and one assist and Juliette Wasserman was responsible for the other goal in the victory.

POMPTON LAKES, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO