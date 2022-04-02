ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsville, NJ

Robbinsville over Pennington - Girls lacrosse recap

By Bakari Tice
 2 days ago
Alyssa Leale scored four goals as Robbinsville defeated Pennington 10-6 in Robbinsville. Danielle Sieja also had two goals and an assist for Robbinsville (2-0) with Kendall Franke...

