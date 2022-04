CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The snow and wind Saturday knocked out a few of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s power lines. As of Saturday evening, they are almost fully restored but some lost power for a bit during the day. REC says team members were prepared for this storm and had line crews already stationed, so the damage didn’t last long. Trees falling was the main issue crews encountered in the field.

