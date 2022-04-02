ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, NJ

Newton defeats Lenape Valley - Softball recap

By Craig Epstein
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Madison Freda knocked in three RBIs to lead Newton to a season-opening 5-4 victory over Lenape Valley in Stanhope. Leading 4-1 at the end of the third inning, Lenape Valley tied the...

NJ.com

Sterling over Collingswood - Softball recap

Maggie Ralston and Molly Skelly combined to throw a four-hitter for Sterling in its 7-0 win against Collingswood in Somerdale. Skelly had seven strikeouts, one walk, one hit batsman and surrendered two hits across four innings while Ralston threw the other three with two strikeouts, two hits and no walks or hit batters. Kayla D’Angelo, Brianna Blanchard and Rayna Pelcak recorded three hits apiece for Sterling.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 11 Millburn over Livingston - Baseball recap

Drew Oppenheim pitched a six-inning three-hitter, striking out one and walking none to lead Millburn, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a season-opening victory at home over Livingston, 11-1, in six innings. Matt Hollender went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI while Alex Wilson hit a triple...
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

Spotswood defeats Colonia - Baseball recap

Casey Cumiskey went 3-3 with two RBI to lead Spotswood to a season-opening win against Colonia 8-1 in Spotwood. Spotswood jumped ahead early as it led 5-0 at the end of the first inning. Luke Johnson also knocked in three RBI and scored one run. Casey Cumiskey came away with...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Woodstown defeats Schalick - Softball recap

Ella Roberts went 1-2 with two RBI to propel Woodstown to a season-opening win against Schalick 3-0 in Woodstown. The two teams were scoreless going into the sixth inning before Woodstown notched three runs to come away with the victory. Grace White threw a complete game allowing five hits and...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
Newton, NJ
NJ.com

No. 11 Millburn defeats Caldwell - Baseball recap

Robert Schneider went 3-4 with one RBI and one run for Millburn, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 4-3 victory over Caldwell in Millburn. Tied at two at the end of the fourth inning, Millburn (2-0) scored one run in the bottom of the fifth and sixth before holding on for the win.
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

Memorial defeats Bloomfield - Baseball recap

Despite Bloomfield’s Tyler Bell pitching a complete game with 10 strikeouts, it was not enough as Memorial came away with the 3-1 win in West New York, NJ. Bloomfield jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning before Memorial (1-1) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth with two coming via errors.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

East Brunswick over North Brunswick - Softball recap

Kelly Grove and Joceyln Nazario combined to throw a three-hit shutout to lead East Brunswick to a 10-0 win over North Brunswick, in East Brunswick. Nazario struck out four and conceded no walks and one hit in two innings in the circle, while Grove threw for three innings, striking out one, walking one and giving up a pair of hits.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
#Highschoolsports#Lenape#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Baseball: No. 1 Don Bosco Prep’s Granatell, Becker hit dingers in win vs. Pascack Valley

Andy Granatell hit two home runs, doubled, and drove in five runs as Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Pascack Valley, 14-3, in Ramsey. Eric Becker also hit a home run for Bosco and tallied three RBI. Pablo Santos hit a double as well and finished with two RBI along with Allen Hernandez while Nick Locurto drove in tow runs and Kevin Jaxel notched one RBI.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Oak Knoll over Glen Ridge - Girls lacrosse recap

Sophia Loschert scored four goals as Oak Knoll, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Glen Ridge, 15-8, in Summit. Sophia Lambrianakos had three goals with two assists, seven draw controls and four ground balls for Oak Knoll (2-0), which led 7-3 at halftime. Darby Campbell added three goals with an assist and Devon Gogerty had two goals, three assists and five ground balls. Teagan Kocaj had nine ground balls and nine draw controls.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Pompton Lakes over Paramus Catholic - Girls lacrosse recap

Grace Thornhill racked up seven goals and two assists for Pompton Lakes in its 16-5 win against Paramus Catholic in Paramus. Kaeley Sek and Julia Lawson registered two goals and two assists apiece for Pompton Lakes (1-1) while Sydney Kondovski posted two goals and one assist. Savannah Gomber had one goal and two assists, Brianna Cooper notched one goal and one assist and Juliette Wasserman was responsible for the other goal in the victory.
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Manasquan over Point Pleasant Boro - Baseball recap

Mike Presbrey hit a home run and had three RBI while Nicolas Gavan went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI as Manasquan won at home, 14-4, over Point Pleasant Boro. Pat Woodford, Jack O’Shea, Ryan Deegan and Cullen Condon finished with two RBI apiece for Manasquan (2-0), which put the game out of reach with seven runs in the third inning for a 9-2 advantage.
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

Cherry Hill West tops Highland - Boys lacrosse recap

Ethan Turley led the way with five goals and three assists as Cherry Hill West defeated Highland 14-7 in Cherry Hill. Cherry Hill West (1-1) led 8-5 at the half and held on by outscoring Highland 6-2 in the second half. Cooper Legato also had a hat-trick to go along...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes defeats Boonton - Baseball recap

Nick Shuhet went 2-4 with a home run and two RBI and three runs to help Mountain Lakes defeat Boonton 11-4 in Boonton. Mountain Lakes jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first inning before scoring two runs in the third, fourth, sixth, and seventh. Alex Maniatis also finished...
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

River Dell over Passaic Valley - Girls lacrosse recap

Lauren Gillies tallied two goals and two assists to lead River Dell past Passaic Valley 13-1 in Oradell. Delainey McGovern had two goals and an assist, with Melissa Goldstein and Megan Hartnett also scoring two goals. Hannah Esler and Logan Quinn posted a goal and two assists each. Faith Kim and Isabella Gilmour also had goals.
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

Lenape over Seneca - Girls lacrosse recap

Gianna Monaco scored seven goals to lead Lenape past Seneca, 19-4, in Medford. Emma Bunting also scored six times with three assists and 10 ground balls while Lily Bunting had three goals and 11 ground balls. Both Lily Bunting and Monaco won seven draw controls. Goalie Paige Shaw made two...
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Kinnelon over Morristown-Beard - Baseball recap

Ryan Paul started his season with a 2-for-3 day at the dish, recording an RBI while leading the way for Kinnelon in a 4-2 Opening Day victory over Morristown-Beard in Morristown. The Colts broke a 2-2 deadlock late by crossing two runners past home plate in the top of the...
NJ.com

Boys Volleyball: Results and links for Monday, April 4

No. 14 East Brunswick vs. No. 20 St. Joseph (Met.), 5. No. 18 Bridgewater-Raritan vs. Watchung Hills, 5:30. West Windsor-Plainsboro South (0-0) at Burlington Township (0-1), 3:45pm. West Windsor-Plainsboro North (0-0) at Northern Burlington (0-0), 4pm. Paul VI (0-0) at Collingswood (0-0), 4pm. Atlantic Tech (0-1) at Burlington City (0-0),...
SPORTS
NJ.com

NJ
191K+
Followers
102K+
Post
69M+
Views
