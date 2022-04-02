ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox Crochet likely needs Tommy John surgery

By Larry Hawley
 2 days ago

GLENDALE, AZ – Most of the news when it comes to pitchers was good out of Glendale on Friday, where the White Sox were able to trade Craig Kimbrel to the Dodgers for AJ Pollock while coming to an agreement on a 2022 contract with Lucas Giolito.

But there was one major negative when it came to the pitching staff on Friday, and it concerned one of their young relievers.

General manager Rick Hahn told reporters at the team’s spring training facility in Glendale that Garrett Crochet will likely need Tommy John surgery that would keep him out for the entire 2022 season. He says that the team will get a second opinion, but it is likely that left-hander will have to undergo the procedure soon.

Crochet left the White Sox Cactus League game against the Reds on Thursday with pain in his left arm. According to Hahn, an MRI appeared to show some damage to the ligament, which leads the general manager to believe that Tommy John surgery is likely.

In his first two years in the major leagues, Crochet has pitched in 59 games for the White Sox, all in relief, and has a 2.54 ERA with 73 strikeouts compared to 27 walks. In four playoff appearances, the pitcher has held his own, throwing three shutout innings with six strikeouts compared to just four walks.

Against the Astros in the American League Division Series, Crochet struck out five batters without a walk in 2 1/3 innings of shutout work over three games.

