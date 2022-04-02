ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermitage, PA

Hermitage Hawks play in first home game

By Danielle Podlaski
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WOnnB_0ex9D3q900

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Hermitage Hawks, Mercer County’s first high school lacrosse team, took the field Friday night for the program’s first-ever home game.

“I’m really excited,” said senior midfielder Zach Chornenky. “I’m thrilled that it’s here.”

The team, which is made up of athletes from Mercer County schools, faced off against Boardman’s junior varsity team at Hickory High School.

More than half of the Hawks have never played lacrosse until the team’s first practice back in February.

“You could definitely tell who’s been, like, playing for the longest,” added sophomore goalie Aragon Jones. “But you could tell who’s improving too. Every game you’ll see that they just get better and better and better as we go.”

The Thiel College men’s lacrosse team and members of the community came out to show their support.

The Hawks topped the Spartans 11-3. Rocco Russo netted five goals in the win, while Nate Chornenky finished with 3.

The Hawks are hoping to continue to bring awareness to the sport as the season continues.

“We think it’ll help the community obviously learn about lacrosse, but we hope the middle school, younger kids will catch on and grow the sport with them as well,” said head coach Don DeBlasio.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WKBN
WKBN

24K+

Followers

13K+

Posts

6M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hermitage, PA
Sports
County
Mercer County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Mercer County, PA
Sports
City
Hermitage, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe’s Emma Blair named Tribune-Review Westmoreland Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Emma Blair is known for her ability to play in the post. But what really makes her the player she is, what truly rounds her off, is her ability to rebound the basketball. The 6-foot-1 junior forward knows how to get position under the rim and pull down missed shots like they are hundred-dollar bills. Her versatility and strong defensive play made her a unique matchup for opponents.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Kiski Area boys tennis taking aim at WPIAL playoff berth

The Kiski Area boys tennis team was a win away from a WPIAL playoff berth last season. With the entire young lineup returning, coach Trent Goerk and the Cavaliers are focused on a trip to the postseason. “We definitely hope to have the playoffs in our sights for the kids,”...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Lacrosse#Home Game#The Hermitage Hawks#Hickory High School#Thiel College#Spartans#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

George Guido: Big 33 game calls on Kiski Area’s ‘Beef’

Kiski Area offensive lineman Brandon Lawhorn-Moore was named to this year’s Pennsylvania Big 33 team. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Lawhorn-Moore, affectionately known as “Beef” to those in the Kiski Area community, was named to the team to replace Drew Shelton of Downingtown West, who had to opt of the game because of “unforeseen circumstances.”
ERIE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Minor league report: Nailers snap 4-game losing streak

Forward Cedric Desruisseaux and defenseman Chris Ortiz each had a goal and an assist for the Wheeling Nailers in a 5-1 home win against the Fort Wayne Komets at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, W.Va. on Sunday. Goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon made 30 saves on 31 shots for Wheeling (33-28-4-0) which snapped...
WHEELING, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Seamless coaching transition for Pine-Richland boys lacrosse team

Dave Offner was an assistant coach for the Pine-Richland boys lacrosse team for six years, so moving to the head coaching position in 2022 has been fairly seamless. He inherits a team with good depth in each portion of the field and is excited to see how the season unfolds.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

WKBN

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy