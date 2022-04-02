Hermitage Hawks play in first home game

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Hermitage Hawks, Mercer County’s first high school lacrosse team, took the field Friday night for the program’s first-ever home game.

“I’m really excited,” said senior midfielder Zach Chornenky. “I’m thrilled that it’s here.”

The team, which is made up of athletes from Mercer County schools, faced off against Boardman’s junior varsity team at Hickory High School.

More than half of the Hawks have never played lacrosse until the team’s first practice back in February.

“You could definitely tell who’s been, like, playing for the longest,” added sophomore goalie Aragon Jones. “But you could tell who’s improving too. Every game you’ll see that they just get better and better and better as we go.”

The Thiel College men’s lacrosse team and members of the community came out to show their support.

The Hawks topped the Spartans 11-3. Rocco Russo netted five goals in the win, while Nate Chornenky finished with 3.

The Hawks are hoping to continue to bring awareness to the sport as the season continues.

“We think it’ll help the community obviously learn about lacrosse, but we hope the middle school, younger kids will catch on and grow the sport with them as well,” said head coach Don DeBlasio.

