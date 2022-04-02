Pascack Hills defeats Tenafly - Girls lacrosse recap
Emily Sailer notched five goals to lead Pascack Hills past Tenafly 14-6 in Montvale. Pascack Hills took control early as it led 9-3 at halftime before outscoring...www.nj.com
