Tenafly, NJ

Pascack Hills defeats Tenafly - Girls lacrosse recap

By Craig Epstein
 2 days ago
Emily Sailer notched five goals to lead Pascack Hills past Tenafly 14-6 in Montvale. Pascack Hills took control early as it led 9-3 at halftime before outscoring...

Mainland defeats Holy Spirit - Girls lacrosse recap

Julianna Medina finished with seven goals and seven ground balls to lead Mainland past Holy Spirit 18-15 in Linwood. Trailing 9-8 at the end of the first half, Mainland (2-0) came alive in the second as it outscored Holy Spirit 10-6. Lani Ford also tallied four goals. Maggie Cella and...
Pompton Lakes over Paramus Catholic - Girls lacrosse recap

Grace Thornhill racked up seven goals and two assists for Pompton Lakes in its 16-5 win against Paramus Catholic in Paramus. Kaeley Sek and Julia Lawson registered two goals and two assists apiece for Pompton Lakes (1-1) while Sydney Kondovski posted two goals and one assist. Savannah Gomber had one goal and two assists, Brianna Cooper notched one goal and one assist and Juliette Wasserman was responsible for the other goal in the victory.
No. 11 Millburn defeats Caldwell - Baseball recap

Robert Schneider went 3-4 with one RBI and one run for Millburn, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 4-3 victory over Caldwell in Millburn. Tied at two at the end of the fourth inning, Millburn (2-0) scored one run in the bottom of the fifth and sixth before holding on for the win.
No. 2 Oak Knoll over Glen Ridge - Girls lacrosse recap

Sophia Loschert scored four goals as Oak Knoll, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Glen Ridge, 15-8, in Summit. Sophia Lambrianakos had three goals with two assists, seven draw controls and four ground balls for Oak Knoll (2-0), which led 7-3 at halftime. Darby Campbell added three goals with an assist and Devon Gogerty had two goals, three assists and five ground balls. Teagan Kocaj had nine ground balls and nine draw controls.
Cherry Hill West tops Highland - Boys lacrosse recap

Ethan Turley led the way with five goals and three assists as Cherry Hill West defeated Highland 14-7 in Cherry Hill. Cherry Hill West (1-1) led 8-5 at the half and held on by outscoring Highland 6-2 in the second half. Cooper Legato also had a hat-trick to go along...
Manasquan over Point Pleasant Boro - Baseball recap

Mike Presbrey hit a home run and had three RBI while Nicolas Gavan went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI as Manasquan won at home, 14-4, over Point Pleasant Boro. Pat Woodford, Jack O’Shea, Ryan Deegan and Cullen Condon finished with two RBI apiece for Manasquan (2-0), which put the game out of reach with seven runs in the third inning for a 9-2 advantage.
Sparta defeats Lenape Valley - Boys lacrosse recap

Adam Wood’s sock trick helped Sparta down Lenape Valley 13-4 in Stanhope. Sparta (2-0) took control early as it led 8-1 at halftime before outscoring Lenape Valley 5-3 in the second. Ryan Rossi also recorded four goals and four assists for Sparta while goalkeeper Joe Buono made 13 saves...
Immaculata over Roxbury - Girls lacrosse recap

Shannon Scally scored five goals to power Immaculata past Roxbury, 13-5, in Somerville. Maggie Scally also netted four goals with an assist for the Spartans (1-1) while Shannon Palen had three goals and an assist. Goalie SarahKate Schneider made 10 saves as well. Immaculata tallied 21 shots on goal and...
Lenape over Seneca - Girls lacrosse recap

Gianna Monaco scored seven goals to lead Lenape past Seneca, 19-4, in Medford. Emma Bunting also scored six times with three assists and 10 ground balls while Lily Bunting had three goals and 11 ground balls. Both Lily Bunting and Monaco won seven draw controls. Goalie Paige Shaw made two...
No. 18 Mendham over No. 16 Immaculate Heart - Girls lacrosse recap

Reese Alofs had four goals and two assists to lift Mendham, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 11-9 victory over No. 16 Immaculate Heart in Mendham. Alexa Kupka added three goals and two assists for Mendham (2-0), which got two goals from Gracie Shoulberg. Sienna Laracca had a goal and an assist, Ava Flores recorded two assists, and Aly Impellizeri made four saves.
Jackson Memorial over Toms River South - Boys lacrosse roundup

Charlie Harrison’s six goals and two assists fueled Jackson Memorial to a 16-4 victory over Toms River South in Jackson. Drew Barocas had four goals with two assists and Matt DeRosa added two goals and four assists for Jackson Memorial (2-0), which sprinted out to an 8-1 first period lead. Justin Perillo had three goals and an assist, while Charlie Gumina added a goal and an assist.
Boys Volleyball: Results and links for Monday, April 4

No. 14 East Brunswick vs. No. 20 St. Joseph (Met.), 5. No. 18 Bridgewater-Raritan vs. Watchung Hills, 5:30. West Windsor-Plainsboro South (0-0) at Burlington Township (0-1), 3:45pm. West Windsor-Plainsboro North (0-0) at Northern Burlington (0-0), 4pm. Paul VI (0-0) at Collingswood (0-0), 4pm. Atlantic Tech (0-1) at Burlington City (0-0),...
Girls Lacrosse: Results, links and featured coverage for Monday, April 4

No. 17 Rancocas Valley vs. Northern Burlington, 5:30. No. 19 Notre Dame at West Windsor-Plainsboro North, 4:30. Holy Cross Prep (2-0) at Burlington City (0-1), 3:45pm. Northern Burlington (1-1) at Rancocas Valley (0-2), 5:30pm. CAPE-ATLANTIC. Atlantic City (1-1) at Cedar Creek (1-1), 3:45pm. Timber Creek (2-0) at Millville (0-2), 4pm.
