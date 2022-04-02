Counseling available at Darien Town Hall this weekend following death of 2 residents

Emergency counseling will be available for residents in Darien this weekend following a deadly tragedy.

Town and school officials say two residents died unexpectedly Thursday, including a high school junior.

Foul play is not suspected.

Town officials say anyone who wants to talk is welcome at town hall this weekend from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and then 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Students are Darien High School came come to the school between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.