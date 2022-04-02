ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

Counseling available at Darien Town Hall this weekend following death of 2 residents

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wyVYn_0ex9CFWf00

Emergency counseling will be available for residents in Darien this weekend following a deadly tragedy.

Town and school officials say two residents died unexpectedly Thursday, including a high school junior.

Foul play is not suspected.

Town officials say anyone who wants to talk is welcome at town hall this weekend from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and then 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Students are Darien High School came come to the school between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Comments / 2

Check out more stories from
News 12
News 12

63K+

Followers

19K+

Posts

13M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
News 12

NYPD arrests suspect linked to violent rape in the Bronx

Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a violent rape in the Bronx. Police say 34-year-old Jason Dickerson is now charged with attempted murder and rape. Dickerson is accused of putting a 27-year-old woman in a chokehold until she lost consciousness and then raping her on March 11.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Darien, CT
Darien, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Ridgefield Park Woman Dies Hiking On Shrooms, Authorities Say

A 25-year-old New Jersey woman was under the influence of mushrooms when she died in a hiking accident in Washington over the weekend, authorities said. Ridgefield Park's Alisonstar E. Molaf was hiking with her friend at Wallace Falls in Gold Bar, when the two became separated around 8 p.m. on Friday, March 18, The Snohmish County Sheriff’s Office said.
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darien High School#Foul Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released Of Woman Found Dead On New Haven Roadway

Police have identified a woman who was found dead lying on the side of a Connecticut roadway. The body of the 43-year-old was discovered around 1:10 p.m., Wednesday, March 16 in New Haven after police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a body on Springside Avenue. Responding officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

26-Year-Old Indicted For Rape, Robbery At Woodbury Hotel

A man has been indicted for allegedly attacking a woman at a Long Island Days Inn hotel, raping her, and stealing valuables, including jewelry and cash. Isaih Giles, age 26, address unknown, was arraigned Thursday, March 31 for the attack which took place in April 2021 in Nassau County in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, NY
News 12

News 12

63K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy