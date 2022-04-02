ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

April Fools prank at Shadow Ridge High School

By Julia Romero
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now Anchor Brian Loftus was a part of an April Fools prank pulled at Shadow Ridge High School earlier today.

In the joke, a student anchor stormed off set during a school newscast, and when efforts to find a fill-in anchor failed, Brian got the call to anchor the newscast in front of surprised students.

The bit was put together by the school’s Television Production teacher, Mr. Bill Roe.

