ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Interview: Newest CA Justice Patricia Guerrero discusses life, dreams

By Ashley Zavala, Jose Fabian
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IkAho_0ex9BB1y00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California’s first-ever Latina judge was sworn into the state Supreme Court this week.

Justice Patricia Guerrero said that realizing her California dream really began with her parents. Guerrero is the daughter of Mexican immigrants, who lived and worked in the Imperial Valley.

Stay up to date with your daily news, sign up for 17 News’ daily newsletter

“My mother, she taught us the importance of education and also to help other people, especially those who were less fortunate than us. They both taught us the importance of hard work,” Guerrero said. “My father, he’s amazing. He did what I call back-breaking work in the Imperial Valley sun. He never complained, later he told me he worked hard because he had to so that I could work doing something that I wanted to.”

The effort to reform PAGA — law that facilitates employees to sue employers

FOX40 Capitol Bureau Reporter Ashley Zavala sat down for a conversation with Guerrero.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
KGET
KGET

13K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Education
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Guerrero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Dream#State Supreme Court#Ktxl#Latina#Mexican#17 News#Paga#Capitol Bureau#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
natureworldnews.com

Central Portion of San Andreas Fault is Likely to Host Powerful Earthquakes

According to a recent study, the center portion of the San Andreas Fault may be capable of producing greater earthquakes than previously thought. Aseismic creep occurs between Parkfield and Hollister on the famed California fault. Instead of creating major quakes by suddenly releasing stress, the two sections of the fault move unnoticeably, allowing stress to dissipate.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
KGET

KGET

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy