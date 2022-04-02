Interview: Newest CA Justice Patricia Guerrero discusses life, dreams

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California’s first-ever Latina judge was sworn into the state Supreme Court this week.

Justice Patricia Guerrero said that realizing her California dream really began with her parents. Guerrero is the daughter of Mexican immigrants, who lived and worked in the Imperial Valley.

“My mother, she taught us the importance of education and also to help other people, especially those who were less fortunate than us. They both taught us the importance of hard work,” Guerrero said. “My father, he’s amazing. He did what I call back-breaking work in the Imperial Valley sun. He never complained, later he told me he worked hard because he had to so that I could work doing something that I wanted to.”

FOX40 Capitol Bureau Reporter Ashley Zavala sat down for a conversation with Guerrero.

