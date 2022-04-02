Local apartment complex narrowly missed by tornado

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The tornado that devastated parts of North Fayetteville, Johnson and Springdale came with little to no warning, leaving those who just missed the wreckage feeling unnerved when they woke up Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of people who live at the Uptown Fayetteville apartment complex on the north side of town are counting their blessings right now. That’s because the tornado started right across the street in the Malco Razorback Cinema.

Security camera footage obtained by KNWA/FOX24 from the movie theater shows the moment the tornado swept through the parking lot, knocking over trees and causing significant damage to the theater and to Taziki’s Cafe nearby.

Julia Bobbitt lives at Uptown. She said she heard what sounded like a freight train outside, but she didn’t hear any sirens or get any warnings.

“I’m grateful no damage was done to us considering this happened 200 yards away from my front doorstep,” she said. “But I’m definitely praying for the people in the city who were damaged, the business owners the homeowners. It breaks my heart that this happened but I think it’s just a wake-up call to have a plan in place in case something like this happens again.”

The KNWA/FOX24 NWA Weather Authority team said the tornado formed so fast and moved so fast, that a warning wasn’t able to be issued in time by the National Weather Service.

It’s another reminder to also have multiple ways to get your alerts and warnings when severe weather is heading our way.

