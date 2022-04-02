ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Olathe South helps teen raise thousands to ‘Kick Cancer Like a Girlboss’

By Kevin Barry
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YaTBL_0ex99Jyt00

OLATHE, Kan. — A simple pair of shoes carried a powerful message Friday at Olathe South High School.

Fundraising efforts at the high school raised more than $4,000 for student Aly Arenholz’s “Kick Cancer Like a Girlboss” charity, which was created after she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and a few other conditions.

When a family friend gave her $450 for whatever she wanted, Aly’s mom Jessica said it started a long journey.

“That’s when she said, ‘Well, I’m going to design myself a pair of Converse, and I’m going to donate the rest,'” Jessica said.

Kansas City-area veteran gets new home through Habitat for Humanity program

The donation was intended to let a few other kids going through similar health challenges design their own shoes. She hoped the shoes would lift up those children in the same way they lifted her through doctors’ appointments and hospital visits.

“Just to bring a little light to them whenever everything is super stressful,” Aly said. “No kid should have to go through that or anything like that.”

When word of Aly’s charity work during her own treatment got to teacher Nick Cook, he was floored.

“I’m like, ‘What?’ She started a charity while she has cancer,” Cook remembered.

But then, Cook pulled together the Olathe South family, raising more than $4,000 to help Aly’s charity buy more shoes for more kids.

‘A life of service’: Kansas City pastor finds purpose in giving back

In just a few months, Kick Cancer Like a Girlboss has already raised more than $11,000 and donated more than 200 shoes to kids all over the country. If you’d like to contribute, you can donate through Venmo at “TeamAly.”

“All the messages have been really nice with all the parents just saying thank you and sending pictures of the kids with their shoes, and it’s just nice seeing them super smiley,” Aly said.

For her efforts, Aly’s reward was saying thank you to some of the teachers who raised the most money with a good-natured pie in the face during a pep rally Friday.

“One day, [Aly] said, ‘Mom, I’m glad it was me that got the cancer and not my friends because I can handle it. I got this,” Jessica said.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City

14K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
WMBB

Lucky Puppy Rescue hopes to raise thousands at a fundraiser

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Lucky Puppy Rescue held its 12th annual fundraiser on Saturday. The organization was hoping to raise $50,000. “The fundraiser is specifically for spaying, neutering, deworming, any sort of vaccinations to get the dog prepared for adoption,” Event Coordinator Lindsay Williams said. Williams said that the funds would also be […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Agape teen program raises thousands to help underserved families

A nonprofit that supports underserved kids and families last fall launched a teen leadership program, raising thousands for its programs. Agape Youth and Family Center, based on the Westside of Atlanta, held its inaugural “Agape Teen Leaders” program from September to December. The program selected 27 students in the ninth to 12th grades and charged […] The post Agape teen program raises thousands to help underserved families appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
KARE

'Shaver Special' helps raise money for cancer research

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — With March Madness in full swing once again, you can help support a good cause while watching the game!. Rock Elm Tavern is teaming up with the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund to raise money for cancer research. Each order of the "Shaver Special" includes a signature Big Rig Burger and Fulton tap for $18, with $5 going to the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
NEWS10 ABC

Residents run 5K to raise money for kid with cancer

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEW10) – A 5K for a great cause. Runners step off in Berkshire County to help raise money for a local child fighting leukemia. Over a hundred runners and walkers hit the streets of Pittsfield Sunday – many in Carter strong apparel -braving the freezing weather for the Carter strong 5K. A race […]
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, KS
State
Missouri State
Olathe, KS
Society
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Kansas Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Olathe, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
KMBC.com

Olathe police need help identifying young boy

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying a young boy. Police located the child near West Santa Fe Street and North Normandy Street on Saturday. Anyone who can identify the child is urged to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363. KMBC 9...
OLATHE, KS
KMOV

Three shot at North City funeral home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people were shot at a funeral home in North City Saturday afternoon, police tell News 4. The shooting happened near the intersection of Cote Brilliante and Union around 1:45 p.m. The three people shot were in a vehicle which was in the parking lot of the funeral home when people approached from behind and fired shots.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girlboss#Thyroid Cancer#Charity#Olathe South High School
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
JC Post

Police ID Kansas woman who died during house party

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Police in Overland Park are investigating the shooting death of a woman over the weekend. Police say the shooting was reported around 6 a.m. Sunday at a house in Overland Park. Police say that officers arrived at the home to find that the woman had been taken by family members to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Laclede Record

Longtime local businessman dies at 81

Lebanon businessman Ronald “Ron’’ Monroe Little died Saturday in Lebanon. He was 81. He was born Oct. 25, 1940, in Springfield, Mo. to Rolla Monroe and Theresa Gardner Little. On Oct. 25, 1963, he married Sally Joan Crow. Little graduated from Southwest Missouri in Springfield with an undergrad and MBA. After college he worked for Roadway Shipping. He became owner/operator of Crow Paint & Glass in 1966 until the present time and enjoyed his many customers through the years. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Wichita Eagle

Famous Kansas restaurant celebrates 100 years

The Cozy Inn in Salina started serving up hamburger "sliders" in 1922 and is still going strong today. Though the dining area only has six seats, they prepare over 450,000 of the tiny hamburgers a year.
SALINA, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KCPD find missing man dead

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing man. Brent D. Kendrick, 52, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning leaving Ugly Joe's Bar located at 1127 W. 103rd St. in KCMO, according to KCPD.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KAKE TV

Kansas City teen dies of fentanyl overdose

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - A North Kansas City high school sophomore is dead after he took a pill he didn't know was laced with fentanyl, his school district says. Ethan Everley took the pill outside of the Oak Park High School last Thursday and died Tuesday afternoon, according to North Kansas City Schools.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
KAKE TV

Ruffin cancels Wichita Greyhound Park auction

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Bad news for people excited about the Wichita Greyhound Park auction. It’s been canceled. It was supposed to start Wednesday. Auctioneers Bud Palmer and his grandson Jadyn were excited when they got a call last month for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. "We're up here at the...
WICHITA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy