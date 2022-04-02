ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong singles play helps Raiders sweep Lee County

By Kyle Pillar
 2 days ago
ROSports File Photo: Junior Ethan McDonald was one of five Raiders to earn a singles win on Friday.

SANFORD — Picking up its second win of the week, the Richmond Senior High School boys’ tennis team cruised past Lee County on Friday.

Just like they did earlier in the week against Hoke County, the Raiders completed the regular-season sweep of the Yellow Jackets.

The final score of Friday’s make-up match was 6-3.

Two of Richmond’s wins, the No. 6 singles match (senior Thomas Kvapil) and the No. 3 doubles match (Kvapil and senior Marcelo Cantu), were forfeit victories.

Earning singles wins against their respective opponents were the No. 2 through No. 5 seeded Raiders. Cantu shut out Tyler Kirkner 8-0 in the No. 5 contest.

Juniors Matthew Burns and Ethan McDonald, along with freshman Jordan Jacobs, also earned a singles win.

Burns held off Blazo Madzgali 8-6 in the No. 2 match, No. 3 McDonald eased past Sean Kim 8-1 and Jacobs defeated Jackson Gaines 8-5 in the No. 4 match.

Lee County’s No. 1 Jacob Womble earned a win for the Yellow Jackets, beating junior Ty Murray 8-0.

An injury caused Richmond head coach Jessica Covington to rearrange her doubles pairings.

McDonald and Jacobs lost 8-4 against Womble and Kim in the No. 1 match, and Burns and sophomore Will Whitley fell 8-6 to Madzgali and Gaines.

Richmond (5-6) will host rival Scotland High School (3-6) next Thursday in the regular-season finale. Singles matches will start at 4 p.m. and the team’s seniors will be recognized.

Comments / 0

