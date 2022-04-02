ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

RPD: missing 12-year-old girl found safe

The Richmond Standard
The Richmond Standard
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE: She has been found safe, according to the RPD. Richmond police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Kah’lea McElveen was last seen at approximately 2:30 p.m....

richmondstandard.com

Comments / 4

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Richmond Standard
The Richmond Standard

4K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow The Richmond Standard and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Bakersfield Now

Missing teen found, returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Aubrielle Sandoval was returned home today and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Stine Road, near Ridgeview High School. Aubrielle Sandoval was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
BET

Family Of San Francisco Girl, 8, 'Devastated' After Body Found, Saying Death 'Could Have Been Avoided'

A manhunt is underway for a California man allegedly involved in an 8-year-old girl’s death that Child Protective Services could have prevented, her family says. Merced Police detectives discovered a child’s dead body Friday (March 11) at Dhante Jackson’s home in Merced, Calif., a police statement said. The Merced County Coroner’s Office is working on identifying the body that is believed to be the remains of Sophia Mason who was reported missing.
MERCED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Richmond, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

19-Year-Old Suspect Sought In Fremont, San Leandro Armed Robberies

FREMONT (CBS SF) – Authorities in the East Bay are searching for a 19-year-old suspect wanted in at least two armed robberies last year. According to a statement from the Fremont Police Department, suspect Joshua Moss-Sanders is wanted for armed robberies in Fremont and San Leandro. He also has a warrant out for his arrest for a parole violation. Police said the robberies took place in August and October of 2021. He is also suspected in police pursuits where he allegedly threw a firearm out the window of a vehicle and avoided arrest. Additional details about the incidents were not immediately available. Moss-Sanders is...
FREMONT, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Police officer passes overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer. Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy. "He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police The post San Jose Police officer passes overnight appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
People

3 Men Arrested After Retired Calif. Cop Killed Protecting News Crew Reporting on Smash-and-Grab Crimes

Three California men are accused of murder in the fatal shooting of a retired police officer who was working as a security guard for a TV news crew. Laron Marques Gilbert, Hershel Hale, and Shadihia Mitchell were each charged with murder, attempted second-degree robbery, and assault with a semi-automatic firearm in connection with the November death of Kevin Nishita.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rpd#Police#911#Dejean Middle School
FOX40

Missing woman found dead near rugged Placer County trail

ALTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a missing Sacramento woman was found Sunday morning along a steep and rugged trail in Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Kerina Blue was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department around 1 a.m. on Saturday by her parents. Police said Blue was at-risk due […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC10

18 year old killed, 3 others injured in overnight Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed following a shooting in Stockton just after midnight Tuesday. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the shooting happened at 12:05 a.m. along the 8100 block of West Lane. When officers arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Adidas
The Independent

Two-year-old boy dies after being bitten by dog

A two-year-old boy has died in hospital days after being bitten by a dog.The attack happened at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday and the boy was treated at Birmingham Children’s Hospital but died from his injuries, West Mercia Police said.Three dogs were seized and, though police did not confirm the breed, the force said they are not believed to be banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.After the attack, the boy’s family attempted to take him to hospital themselves, but stopped at Worcester Countryside Centre on the advice of the ambulance service.He was taken from there to Worcestershire Royal...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Authorities Looking for Missing Morgan Hill Girl

The California Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory Saturday afternoon for a 7-year-old at-risk Morgan Hill girl missing since Friday evening. According to the CHP, Ophelia Bushman was last seen at about 8 p.m. Friday. The girl is believed to have been taken by her biological mother, Samira Jabr.
MORGAN HILL, CA
The Richmond Standard

The Richmond Standard

Richmond, CA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.

 https://richmondstandard.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy