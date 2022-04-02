ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Central Hudson customers report significantly high electric bills

By Conall Smith
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04oz6D_0ex97N9h00

While it may be common for your utility bill to jump in price during the winter months, it is less common for that bill to jump from a few hundred to few thousand dollars. Customers of the utility company Central Hudson say that is just what happened and now they are stuck with a bill they can not pay.

Anne Macpherson lives alone on a small farm in Greene County. Typically, her Central Hudson bill, which is budgeted and charged to her landlord, is no more than $350 per month. Until this week, the last bill she received was in November. Then, on Tuesday, her landlord was notified they owe roughly $12,000 for their electric.

“As Kiley [her landlord] said, I am not paying a cent except for what is real. And what is real is roughly $350 in the winter and can be as low as $160 in the summer,” Macpherson says. Her landlord received five emails from Central Hudson this week. Each had a different amount due, ranging from as low as $1,800 to as high as $3,000.

Putting the five numbers together from the emails, one comes to the price of around $12,343 in charges. “There are people who are on welfare and people who are on fixed incomes like I am, social security, there is no way that we could ever pay that unless they gave us a 60-year payout; then maybe,” Macpherson says.

Central Hudson has blamed its new billing software, as well as a volatile energy market, for the significantly high bills some customers may have received.

“Between January and February, for Central Hudson customers, we saw natural gas prices increase by over 30% and we saw electric prices more than double,” says spokesperson Joe Jenkins, “and to give you a little background on that, those prices are not set by Central Hudson. Electric supply prices are market based.”

Jenkins says the company will not force a customer to pay a bill they feel is inaccurate. If someone is concerned with their bill, they are urged to call Central Hudson and if the bill is incorrect, they will issue a new one. “We are not asking or forcing anyone to pay a bill that they feel is inaccurate. So they can reach out to us and we will walk them through the bill to ensure its accuracy,” Jenkins says, “then we will conduct an account audit and walk them through and if the bill is inaccurate, we will cancel that bill and recharge them at the appropriate rate.” But, Macpherson says she has tried numerous times to call Central Hudson and has not received any help.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

If you enjoy reading articles from
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC

21K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Follow NEWS10 ABC and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Jacobson continues to question Central Hudson billing; schedules another forum

NEWBURGH – Assemblymember Jonathan Jacobson (D-Newburgh) is praising the Public Service Commission’s recent announcement that it will be auditing Central Hudson’s winter storm response and estimated billing practices. Jacobson said, “It’s high time Central Hudson got the bugs out of its new billing system. All winter, I...
NEWBURGH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, NY
Business
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Industry
County
Greene County, NY
Hudson, NY
Business
The Independent

Energy supplier gives out free electric blankets to customers as heating bills soar

As British households struggle with rising electricity and gas bills, Octopus Energy has been praised for handing out 5,000 free electric blankets to its customers to help them keep warm.As of 1 April, the UK’s energy price cap rose by an unprecedented 54 per cent, taking the average heating bill from £1,277 a year to almost £2,000, asking customers to find an additional £693 to accommodate rising wholesale global gas prices.The largest price hike since records began, the increase coincides with inflation driving up the cost of everyday items like food, clothing and fuel while national insurance contributions and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Jenkins
Lite 98.7

It’s Still Illegal To Put What In Your Truck In New York State?

Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
POLITICS
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Thruway Could be Going Toll Free, Here’s the Plan

If you drive daily or only once and a while on the New York State Thruway this plan will definitely help your budget. If you are like the thousands of Hudson Valley residents that have a long commute to work every day and travel on the New York State Thruway, you already know that it can get expensive. Depending on how far you go each day depends on the toll you have to pay every time, even if you pay only $1 a day and do it five days a week all year long, it adds up! And if you add in the rise in gas prices it almost isn't fair.
ALBANY, NY
Syracuse.com

Small earthquake rumbles in Upstate New York

A minor earthquake has been recorded in Upstate New York. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 2.6-magnitude quake struck about 3 miles outside of Warsaw, N.Y., at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. At least 58 people reported feeling the rumble. According to WHEC, such a small earthquake can be felt by people,...
WARSAW, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Utility Bill#Social Security
CBS News

Americans face triple whammy as rent, gas and electric bills surge

Zachary Lloyd makes $14,800 a year as a graduate teaching assistant at Florida State University — right around the poverty line for a single adult. So the 25-year-old was looking forward to a pay increase starting this fall that would net him about $1,000 more, just about covering his higher costs for groceries, fast food and gasoline.
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

A Beautiful Hudson Valley Village Will Cease to Exist on April 1

In just a few days, the Hudson Valley region will lose a large and gorgeous village. It's not a setup for an April Fool's joke. It's weird to think about an entire village just flat-out disappearing, but that's what's happening. Well, it will still be there, but I guess the name will be gone forever. The State of New York will have one less village on April 1 of this year.
HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy