Will Smith has apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday night. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” the Best Actor winner wrote on Instagram on Monday afternoon. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about my Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.” During the evening, Smith rushed the stage and socked the comedian for making a bald joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO