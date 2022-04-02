ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WINC Podcast (4/1): WrestleMania SmackDown Review, WWE Planning New Heel Stable, AEW Rampage Review

By Wrestling Inc. Staff
wrestlinginc.com
 2 days ago

Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) and Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast....

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Injured In The WrestleMania 38 Opener

Night One of WWE WrestleMania 38 opened up with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. The match seemed to end a bit early after Boogs suffered a knee injury. There was a moment where Boogs had Jey Uso on his shoulders, and then he tried to add Jimmy Uso for a double Fireman’s Carry, a move he’s done before. However, as soon as Jimmy jumped up onto Boogs’ shoulders, Boogs’ knee gave out and he went down with The Usos to the mat.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Report – The Undertaker, The Steiner Brothers, Vader, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. – The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Kickoff pre-show opens live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us. They are at ringside after finishing up from WrestleMania SmackDown, and the WWE crew is setting up for tonight’s ceremony. Cole and McAfee are hosting the Kickoff. They send us backstage to tonight’s hosts, Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton, and tonight’s backstage interviewers, Maria Menounos and Byron Saxton. They talk about tonight’s show and then send us to a video package on the 2022 Class.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Triple H Makes Surprise WWE Return With Message For The Roster

Welcome back. A return can be a very special thing in wrestling as you never know when you might see one. That can make it all the more interesting when you see someone pop up that you didn’t expect. It can be all the more emotional when it is someone who is coming back after a serious issue. That was the case this week, though it wasn’t something that took place on camera.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Miz Turns On Logan Paul, How Much Logan Paul Pokemon Card Was Purchased For

The alliance between The Miz and Logan Paul is no more. Following their victory over Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 38, The Miz laid out Logan Paul with a Skull-Crushing Finale. Miz would then retreat to the back, taunting Paul, while the YouTube star stared him down from inside the ring.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Big Title Change At WWE WrestleMania Saturday

Bianca Belair is your new WWE RAW Women’s Champion. Tonight’s WrestleMania 38 Night One event saw Belair defeat Becky Lynch to become the new champion. This is the first red brand reign for Belair. Lynch became champion on the October 22 SmackDown after a championship exchange with Charlotte Flair, who received the SmackDown Women’s Title. The exchange was done due to the WWE Draft. Lynch had won the blue brand title from Belair at SummerSlam last August, defeating her in a 26 second return match. Lynch held the red brand title for 161 recognized days.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Crowned At WrestleMania Sunday

Roman Reigns is your new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The main event of WrestleMania 38 Night Two saw Reigns defeat Brock Lesnar in a brutal Winner Takes All Title Unification bout. This is the first time the company has unified the WWE Universal Title and the WWE Title. Lesnar won...
WWE
WFLA

Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes, one of the founders of WWE’s top competitor All Elite Wrestling, made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas to face former world champion Seth Rollins.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results – New Champions Crowned, Bron Breakker Vs. Dolph Ziggler, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Viewing Party. Today’s show comes from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. – The WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Kickoff pre-show opens up from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as McKenzie Mitchell welcomes us. She’s joined by Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We see fans finding their seats in the background as they hype tonight’s show. We see Bron Breakker arriving to the venue earlier today. We also see video of Tommaso Ciampa arriving. They talk about this potentially being Ciampa’s final NXT match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Austin Theory Says He Doesn’t Need Vince McMahon’s Help To Beat Pat McAfee

WWE Superstar Austin Theory recently spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 media row about his match with Pat McAfee. The two face off tonight, but Theory has had enough of people talking about the SmackDown commentator. “You know what, I am so...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One: Steve Austin Vs. Kevin Owens (No Holds Barred Match)

No Holds Barred Match: Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens. The bell rings as WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin gets ready in the corner. Kevin Owens paces around the ring as the crowd pops. Austin approaches Owens in the middle of the ring and they face off. Austin talks some trash and they have words. Austin rocks Owens with a right hand and they start brawling. Austin beats Owens into the corner, then beats him down. Austin stomps a mud hole in Owens now as the fans count along with the first slow 7 stomps.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bray Wyatt Sends Message To The Undertaker Before WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Windham Rotunda (fka Bray Wyatt) took to Twitter to pay his respects to 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker ahead of tonight’s induction. Rotunda commented on how he was always honored to step in the ring with Taker. He called Taker the best to ever lace up a pair of boots, and said the induction is well deserved.
WWE
MMA Fighting

Video: Brock Lesnar loses in WrestleMania 38 main event, drops WWE title to Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar left WrestleMania 38 on Sunday night without a WWE championship after falling to Roman Reigns in the main event from AT&T Stadium outside Dallas. The one-time UFC heavyweight champion was headlining the two-night event in the final match of the weekend that saw Lesnar going up against Reigns (real name Leati Joseph ”Joe” Anoaʻi) following a long feud built up on WWE television for the past several months.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Steve Austin – Undertaker Photo From WrestleMania Saturday, Kickoff Pre-Show Video

– Below is the WrestleMania 38 Night One Kickoff pre-show video. The panel features Kayla Braxton, Peter Rosenberg, and Sam Roberts, along with WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. The panel is currently filming outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, and the fans who are waiting to get in the stadium are fired up.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Says Liv Morgan Never Winning A WWE Title “Blows Her Mind”

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 media row about tonight. She is part of the Women’s Tag Team Title match, and admits to being very calm right now ahead of that. “Man, I am calm, I...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New Champions Crowned At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

MSK are your new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions. Today’s NXT Stand & Deliver event saw Nash Carter and Wes Lee win a Triple Threat to become the new champions, defeating The Creed Brothers and the former champions, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium. This is the second...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Had Special WrestleMania 38 Entrance Cut

WWE had planned a special WrestleMania 38 entrance for Drew McIntyre, but it ended up being scrapped due to timing issues. Mike J Wilson shared a photo of a group of Kilted Warriors backstage at the show on Instagram, confirming the news. Sean Stark is a member of the Kilted...
WWE

