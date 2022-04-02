ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

WGLT's Sound Ideas - Friday 4/1/22

By Ryan Denham
wglt.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today's episode, you'll hear from an expert in transgender athletes...

www.wglt.org

WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Roundup For April 1, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — After a week of cold weather and rain, Mother Nature gave way Friday afternoon for the spring sports calendar. In baseball, Washington beats IVC 4-0 and Brimfield picks up a 11-2 victory at Dee-Mack. In softball, Metamora beat Canton 8-2 in the Mid-Illini Conference opener, while Washington knocks off United Township […]
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Theresa Grentz to be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame

WCIA — Illinois women’s basketball’s all-time winningest head coach Theresa Grentz is being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022. Grentz won 210 games while she was in Champaign, more than 30 percent of her career wins. She guided the Orange and Blue to ten […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

College Sports Recap For April 3, 2022

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — After a week of wet and cold weather, Mother Nature gave central Illinois a break Sunday afternoon for some college sports action. Illinois State softball capped off it’s first home series of the season with a 5-3 victory over Indiana State. Pontiac’s Amanda Fox struck out 11 batters in the victory […]
NORMAL, IL
WIFR

U.S. Wheelchair Rugby Nationals returns to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a two year hiatus, the U.S. Wheelchair Rugby Association National Championship returns to Rockford. The first games of the 16-team tournament got underway Friday morning and will go through the weekend with a champion crowned on Sunday. The Oscar Mike Foundation out of Poplar Grove...
ROCKFORD, IL
WCIA

Hayden chose Illini for “St. Louis connection”

EAST ST. LOUIS (WCIA) — Illinois football secured the verbal commitment of East St. Louis junior Antwon “Jojo” Hayden on Tuesday, doubling the size of the Class of 2023 for the Illini with another in-state recruit. The linebacker chose the Illini over offers from Toledo, Buffalo, Western Michigan, and more. Hayden grew up in Missouri […]
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL

