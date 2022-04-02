WGLT's Sound Ideas - Friday 4/1/22

WCIA — Illinois women’s basketball’s all-time winningest head coach Theresa Grentz is being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022. Grentz won 210 games while she was in Champaign, more than 30 percent of her career wins. She guided the Orange and Blue to ten […]

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO