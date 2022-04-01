Here are Friday's high school sports results

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

GIRLS SOCCER

ST. MARY CATHOLIC 6, NEW LUTHERAN 0

FOX CROSSING - The Zephyrs took a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute on a goal by Melisa Piotrowski and went on to defeat the Blazers.

Megan Roloff scored three goals and had two assists for the Zephyrs, while Piotrowski finished with two goals and an assist. Agii Kerwin scored the Zephyrs’ remaining goal. Audrey Wanless had two assists.

Greta Norville had three saves for St. Mary Catholic. Sadie Johnsen had four saves for NEW Lutheran.

KIEL 8, RANDOM LAKE 1 (THURSDAY)

KIEL - Taylor Schad scored six goals for the Raiders in the victory over the Rams.

Lydia Vander Meer and Abby Moore also scored a goal for Kiel.

Bryannah Remy made three saves in goal for the Raiders.

SOFTBALL

PLYMOUTH 12, GRAFTON 0

GRAFTON - The Panthers pounded out 15 hits in the win over the Black Hawks.

Karlee Harment had three hits, including a double and triple, while driving in four runs. Calli Hellmer added three hits and drove in three runs.

Sophie Hansen, Luci Blad and Ashlei Williams each added two hits for Plymouth.

Williams pitched four innings to get the win.

ALMOND-BANCROFT 20, CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 0

ALMOND - Raegen Omernik, Carlee Lamb and Olivia Baumgartner each had two hits to lead the Eagles to the win over the Hilltoppers.

Omernik and Baumgartner both had three RBI for Almond-Bancroft.

Baumgartner, who got the win, pitched three innings and allowed two hits and one walk while striking out six.

BASEBALL

DENMARK 6, NORTHWOOD/SOLON SPRINGS 2

MAUSTON - Ethan Ovsak pitched 5⅓ innings and allowed two hits to lead the Vikings to the win over Northwood/Solon Springs.

Owen DeGrand got the save while striking out three.

Abe Kapinos had two hits for Denmark, while Ovsak had a double. Luke Miller scored two runs.

MEDFORD 4, DENMARK 3

MAUSTON - The Vikings led 3-1 after six innings but allowed two unearned runs in the seventh to send the game into extra innings against the Raiders.

Luke Miller pitched the first six innings for Denmark, allowing one hit, two walks and one run while striking out six.

Jaycob Dittmer pitched the seventh and eighth innings and took the loss for Denmark.

COLUMBUS CATHOLIC 16, PHILLIPS 5

MAUSTON - The Dons scored 12 runs in the first three innings to defeat the Loggers.

Brock Bennington went 4-for-4 with a home run, four runs scored and four runs batted in.

Grant Olson drove in three runs with his two hits. Emmitt Konieczny and Blake Jakobi also had two hits. Cole Timmler and Xane Adler each drove in two runs.

Konieczny pitched four innings, allowing no hits and one walk while striking out nine.

PITTSVILLE 13, LOYAL 3

NECEDAH - The Panthers scored seven runs in their half of the sixth inning to break open a close game against the Greyhounds.

Evan Haley scored three runs for Pittsville, while Waylon Grimm and Ethan Strenn both scored twice. Strenn had two hits while Brad Neve drove in two runs.

Logan Zickert pitched 5⅔ innings to get the win for Pittsville.

TRACK AND FIELD

UW-STOUT ELITE INVITATIONAL

GIRLS

HOLMEN 39, BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 39, LADYSMITH 38.5, OSCEOLA 35, GILMAN 35, COLBY 35, CHIPPEWA FALLS 33, DURAND 30, BLOOMER 27, MENOMONIE 25, BARRON 23, PRESCOTT 22, FALL CREEK 19, WAUSAU WEST 18, MEDFORD 18, STANLEY-BOYD 10, MAUSTON 10, GLENWOOD CITY 9, HUDSON 8.5, PRAIRIE FARM 7, AQUINAS 6, TURTLE LAKE/CLAYTON 6, SOMERSET 5, CAMERON 5, ABBOTSFORD 3, EAU CLAIRE NORTH 1, ATHENS 0, AUGUSTA 0, BLAIR-TAYLOR 0, ELLSWORTH 0, MONDOVI 0

1,600R: 1, Osceola 4:20.17; 4, Colby 4:29.83. 55: 1, Brooklyn Sandvig CF :07.05. 200: 1, Gracie Tallier GIL :27.00; 5, Madeline Hahn WW :27.85. 440: 1, Brooklyn Sandvig CF :56.72; 2, Meredith Richter MED 1:03.03; 3, Grace Albee WW 1:04.37; 5, Trinity Severson COL 1:04.84. 800: 1, Rachel Ulrich OSC 2:21.23. 1,600: 1, Isabela Jacobsen MEN 5:08.13. 3,200: 1, Lauren Peterson DUR 12:48.27. 55H: 1, Brie Eckerman MAU :09.05; 5, Trinity Severson COL :09.62; 6, Hayden Willner COL :09.73. HJ: 1, Alexa Szak HOL 5-2; 3, Marlee Perrin MED 5-2. PV: 1, Willow Oehmichen COL 9-6. LJ: 1, Brooklyn Sandvig CF 17-6. TJ: 1, Ally Amundson BJ 34-3; 6, Sydney Falteisek ABB 30-4. Shot: 1, Bailey Angell GIL 37-2.5; 2, Malayna Rieck COL 36-8.5.

BOYS

WAUSAU WEST 70.5, OSCEOLA 53, PRESCOTT 37, MENOMONIE 31.5, CHIPPEWA FALLS 27, FALL CREEK 26.5, HOLMEN 25, EAU CLAIRE NORTH 23, AUGUSTA 21, MONDOVI 21, DURAND 20, ATHENS 17.5, COLBY 17, HUDSON 16, MAUSTON 15, GLENWOOD CITY 13, ELLSWORTH 12, ABBOTSFORD 10, BUTTERNUT 10, AQUINAS 8, BLOOMER 7, STANLEY-BOYD 6, LADYSMITH 5, MEDFORD 5, NEW AUBURN 4, SOMERSET 4, BLAIR TAYLOR 1, BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 1, BARRON 0, CAMERON 0, GILMAN 0, OWEN-WITHEE 0, PRAIRIE FRAM 0, TURTLE LAKE/CLAYTON 0

1,600R: 1, Osceola 3:41.49; 2, Wausau West (Gage Monpas, Quinn Bina, Garett Gauger, David Deloye) 3:43.61. 55: 1, Josh Peterson PRE :06.71; 2, Mason Mead WW :06.75; 4, Caden Healy COL :06.78. 200: 1, Mason Mead WW :23.29; 2, Ty Falteisek ABB :23.68; 4, Reed Napiwocki WW :23.88; 6, Curtis Tinjum WW :24.14. 400: 1, Addison Uddin OSC :53.16; 4, David Deloye WW :55.11. 800: 1, Parker Schneider DUR 1:59.17; 5, Joe Sullivan MED 2:08.74. 1,600: 1, Parker Schneider DUR 4:29.22. 3,200: 1, Mike Brown BUT 10:15.96. 55H: 1, Gabe Tronnier MEN :08.00. HJ: 1, Jayden Williams MEN 6-6; 5, Phillip Gartmann WW 5-10; 6 (tie), Gage Monpas WW and Payton Christopherson WW 5-10. PV: 1, Caden Decker ATH 14-0; 2, Joey Knauf WW 13-6; 4, Aiden Guralski ATH 12-6; 6, Isaac Johns WW 11-6. LJ: 1, Caden Healy COL 20-10.25. TJ: 1, Dustin Mohler MON 43-8.5; 4, Carter Amerson WW 40-2; 6, Garett Gauger WW 38-10.5. Shot: 1, Dan Otto ECN 57-0; 6, Aiden Janke ATH 45-6.

