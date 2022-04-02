Attorney General: New Jersey saw record number of bias incidents in 2021

New Jersey saw a record number of bias incidents in 2021, according to a new report released by the state Attorney General’s Office.

There were more than 1,800 bias incidents in the Garden State – the highest number since 1994, the first year the state started to keep track.

The number of bias incidents has been increasing over the years, with a 400% spike since 2015.

Acting Attorney General Matt Platkin says the spike is in part due to a more effective reporting system — and better community outreach.

"New Jersey has been a nationwide leader in taking comprehensive steps to prevent and combat prejudice and hate, but this year's record-high number of reported bias incidents should serve as a reminder that we still have plenty of work to do,” Platkin said in a statement.