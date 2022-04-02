ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Republican senator reacts to Senate Democrats tax relief plan

By KHQA Staff
khqa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — State Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie (R-Hawthorn Woods) reacted Friday night to the tax relief plan announced earlier on Friday by Senate Democrats. The Illinois...

khqa.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

The GOP's bid to retake the Senate is encountering early struggles

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... President Biden warns that Putin’s “back is against the wall” and could retaliate with severe tactics. ... It’s Day 2 of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearing (Q&A time). ... Eric Greitens’ ex-wife accuses him of abusing her and their son, as opponents call him to drop out of Missouri's Senate race. ... Greitens denies the accusation. ... And Alaska gears up for special election to replace the late Rep. Don Young.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Matt Gaetz joins House Democrats to pass marijuana legalisation bill

The House of Representatives on Friday passed legislation to decriminalize cannabis at the federal level. The bill, known as the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, was approved by a vote of 220-204, with three Republicans — Reps Matt Gaetz, Tom McClintock and Brian Mast — voting for the legislation.Two Democrats — Rep Chris Pappas of New Hampshire and Rep Henry Cuellar of Texas — voted against the bill, which removes marijuana from the federal controlled substance act’s list of banned substances and taxes cannabis products at 8 percent.It would also allow expungement of some marijuana-related federal drug charges and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
POLITICO

The entire Senate GOP conference -- except for Rand Paul -- is vowing to oppose the revived Iran nuclear deal that the Biden administration is pushing for.

Senators in both parties have been openly skeptical about the prospects of a new nuclear agreement with Tehran. What happened? Officials have warned Congress that Iran is just weeks away from producing enough material for a nuclear weapon, and many Democrats have said the only way to blunt Iran’s progress is to resurrect the 2015-era deal. But senators in both parties have been openly skeptical about the prospects of a new nuclear agreement with Tehran — a top priority of President Joe Biden -- and now 49 Senate Republicans are backing that up with a written warning.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Why the Senate should vote against Ketanji Brown Jackson

Last week, I laid out three reasons senators should think twice before giving Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson a premature vote of support. She has since made their decisions much easier, making it clear that lawmakers must vote against her nomination for the sake of the Supreme Court and the integrity of our judiciary.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republican#Senate Democrats#Republicans#Senate Bill#Tax Relief#Khqa#Illinoisans
POLITICO

12 House Democrats

Joined with almost all Republicans to defeat an amendment barring marijuana use as a reason to block a security clearance. It's an obstacle that has stopped some aspiring Biden aides from getting jobs. Tap, click or scroll to read more 👇. What happened: 12 House Democrats joined with nearly all...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

N.Y. judge's ruling puts House Democratic majority in jeopardy

A New York judge on Thursday struck down congressional maps drawn by the state’s Democratic-led Legislature, arguing they were the product of illegal, partisan gerrymandering. The maps, which gave Democrats an advantage in 22 of the 26 congressional districts in the deeply liberal state, were seen by many as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Senate advances controversial Fed nominee on party-line vote

The Senate on Tuesday agreed to consider the nomination of Lisa Cook for a position on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors on a 50-49 party-line vote. The result suggests that there is sufficient support in the evenly-divided Senate to approve Cook, who would be the first Black woman to serve on the Fed's powerful board in its 108-year history. All 50 Senate Democrats voted in favor, while all Republicans, except for Sen. John Kennedy, from Louisiana, voted against her nomination. Kennedy did not vote. Tuesday's vote was necessary because the Senate Banking Committee deadlocked on her nomination, 12-12....
CONGRESS & COURTS
WMDT.com

Del. Senate passes tax relief bills for retired military members, first responders

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware State Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed two bills that will provide tax relief to thousands of retired service members and first responders living in the state. Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 188 would exclude up to $12,500 worth of military pension income from...
POLITICO

That's one fewer aspirant to succeed retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe: Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern isn't expected to run, per a Republican familiar with the situation.

A spokesperson for Hern’s office did not immediately return a request for comment. "Putin and his oligarchs stow their dirty money in rule-of-law nations by purchasing mansions, mega-yachts, artwork, and other high-value assets. We ought to seize those ill-gotten luxuries and put them to use helping the Ukrainian people."
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Busch beer heiress enters Missouri US Senate race

Anheuser-Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine on Tuesday announced her candidacy for U.S. Senate, shaking up what has been a low-profile Democratic primary in a solidly red state. Busch Valentine's entrance into the race comes amid widespread calls from fellow Republicans for former Gov. Eric Greitens to drop out of the race after his ex-wife accused him of physically abusing her and one of their kids. The latest scandal renewed Republican concerns that Greitens could win the crowded GOP primary but emerge a damaged candidate in the general election, threatening the party's chances of keeping what should be a...
DRINKS
Citrus County Chronicle

Senators plans are to tax the poor

Well, this is a good one. Rick Scott, our Florida Senator, has already measured the windows for new drapes if the Republicans take over the Senate next year. He has a plan. It has 11 points and includes some interesting parts. For example, Scott wants everyone to pay taxes. I am not talking about the rich paying taxes. I mean everyone — even the poorest among us.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy