Waterloo, IA

Lost Island Waterpark in running for top 10 waterparks; still set to reopen after fire

By IOWA'S NEWS NOW
cbs2iowa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaterloo — Some good news for Lost Island Waterpark just three weeks after a major fire at the Waterloo theme park construction site. Despite that, they're still in the running for USA Today's...

cbs2iowa.com

10TV

No date set for Spaghetti Warehouse reopening after roof, ceiling collapse

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Spaghetti Warehouse in downtown Columbus sustained damage to the restaurant’s roof after a partial collapse during repair work last week. Crews responded to the restaurant, located at the corner of West Broad Street near COSI in downtown, on March 17 after a structural portion of the building’s roof and ceiling collapsed. No one was injured.
COLUMBUS, OH
Western Iowa Today

Workers at Closed Waterpark/Hotel Denied Unemployment

(Cedar Rapids, IA) – The now-shuttered Wasserbahn indoor waterpark and hotel is now refusing to provide unemployment benefits, so say the resort’s former employees. KCRG/TV reports some workers applied for state unemployment benefits after the Williamsburg resort suddenly closed on March first, but they were sent denial letters. One former worker says she was denied because the state says the “employer’s business did not permanently close” – but was sold to a new owner. Ex-employees also say they haven’t received their final paychecks. Wasserbahn first opened for business in 2003 and was shut down by the state in 2013 for water quality issues. It reopened in 2014 under new ownership and was eventually sold to its most recent owner, businessman Thomas Smock.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

I-90 E in Euclid reopened after car fire

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — The right two lanes are reopened on I-90/SR-2 East beyond Babbitt Rd to SR-175/E 260th St. after a car fire on Tuesday afternoon. Crews were on the scene at around 1:30 p.m. putting out the flames. There is an estimated 10 minute delay. There is no word on any injuries or […]
EUCLID, OH
The Independent

Couple buys £1m cruise ship apartment on new ‘floating town’ vessel so daughters can see the world

A couple from Los Angeles have splashed out £1m for an apartment on a “residential cruise ship” so their teenage daughters can see the world from “home”.Beth and Mark Hunter bought a unit on the yet-to-launch Storylines Narrative ship, which is positioning itself as a “floating town” where cruise fans can live and travel. The £1m purchase is a two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment on a mega-ship that has its own cinema, spa, microbrewery, clinic and library. It is set to be built in Croatia later this year, with 547 residential apartments in total.The Hunters’ daughters will be 14 and 16...
thedailytexan.com

Halal Bros reopens after 2021 fire forced owners to rebuild

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the March 1, 2022 flipbook. The highly frequented restaurant Halal Bros on Guadalupe Street reopened Feb. 25, after a fire last April caused damage to the building. Restaurant co-owner Saleem Attal said poor electrical wiring likely caused the fire. The newly rebuilt...
AUSTIN, TX
The Saginaw News

Bay Valley Resort has no reopening date set after unexpected closure

BAY CITY, MI — Bay Valley Resort & Conference Center has closed unexpectedly for renovations, disrupting plans for at least one area high school prom and one wedding. Wendi Barber, event coordinator for Trillium Banquet Center and Timbers Bar & Grill in Saginaw Township, said she has already received a call from a bride planning a wedding at Bay Valley this fall. Barber said she’s working with the bride to plan an event that is as close to her original wedding date as possible.
BAY CITY, MI
Daily Mail

Five £1MILLION mansions are DEMOLISHED for being 'too big': Four luxury six-bed homes are reduced to rubble with work on fifth now underway after they were built in breach of planning laws

A set of luxury mansions each worth £1million are being demolished after they were built 'too big' and in the wrong place. The stunning six-bedroom properties, built on in the beautiful West Pennine moors, Lancs, on the outskirts of Bolton, are being torn to the ground. So far four...
ECONOMY
WAND TV

Shelbyville restaurant destroyed by fire set to reopen

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Longbranch Grill in Shelbyville announced it was reopening. The restaurant caught fire in February 2021. The building was a total loss. The Shelbyville community and the Longbranch staff were heartbroken. "I had my baby shower there. I had my kid's birthdays there. We've had graduations. We've...
SHELBYVILLE, IL
Lifestyle
Travel
Facebook
97X

You Could Own Your Favorite Waterslide From Wasserbahn Waterpark Resort

When news comes out that a place like Wasserbahn Waterpark Resort closed, people immediately start to wonder what's going to happen to all of that cool stuff inside. Well, it appears that Backes Auctioneers & Reality has taken the reigns on that, and they'll be auctioning off waterslides, dump buckets, hotel room items, restaurant items, and more.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
BBC

Dunmurry: Firefighters tackling silo fire in industrial estate

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) is continuing to tackle a fire in a silo in Dunmurry Industrial Estate in Belfast. They were called to the Linamar car components factory at 11:40 BST on Monday. There were approximately 50 personnel at the incident on Monday afternoon, with six...
ACCIDENTS

