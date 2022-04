CALHOUN, Ga. (WKRC) - A Georgia woman was sentenced to 200 years in prison, plus 200 years probation, for abusing her children and allowing her husband to do so, as well. 37-year-old Stephanie Davis plead guilty to 42 charges related to keeping her nine kids, ages three to 17, in inhumane living conditions, and allowing her their stepfather to torture them.

CALHOUN, GA ・ 22 DAYS AGO