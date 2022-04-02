USPS mail carriers to resume delivery for Hangman Valley residents

Spokane Transit Authority is offering a major incentive for future employees. STA is offering up to 9,000 dollars in hiring and retention bonuses. Spokane has seen rapid growth over the last two years – which means more people needing to use public transportation to get where they need to go. “One of the major strategies to help with the growth to improve public transit,” said Brandon Rapez-Betty, Director of Communications at STA. In 2016, voters approved an increase in sales tax to boost funding for public transportation expansion plans, the City Line Buses. As STA gets ready to launch the City Line in July of 2023, they realized to be more competitive with other employers, they needed to offer some incentives. They are now offering up to nine thousand dollars in hiring and retention bonuses. Three thousand dollars for being hired – employees would receive $1,500 of it right away, and STA said they would get the other half after a 6-month probation period. STA said employees could also be eligible to receive $2,000 retention bonuses in December 2022, June 2023 and December 2023.

