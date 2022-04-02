ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wenyen Gabriel (ankle) available for Lakers on Friday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (ankle) is available for Friday's game against...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wenyen Gabriel
KEYT

Pelicans rally past Lakers 114-111 despite Davis’ return

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 32 points, Brandon Ingram added 29 against his former team and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled Anthony Davis’ return from injury with another fourth-quarter rally in a 114-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the ninth-place Pelicans, who won for the sixth time in eight games while dealing the second major blow in five days to the Lakers’ hopes of squeaking into the play-in tournament. LeBron James missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer and scored just two of his 38 points in the fourth quarter for the Lakers. Davis had 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in his return from a six-week injury absence since Feb. 16.
NBA
Reuters

Darius Garland helps Cavaliers knock off Knicks

Darius Garland totaled 24 points and 13 assists as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed and took control in the third quarter en route to a 119-101 victory over the short-handed New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers (43-35) rebounded nicely from an ugly 131-107 loss to the Atlanta...
NBA
WREG

Grizzlies’ back-ups stun the NBA’s best team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Is there anything this Grizzlies’ team can’t do? No Morant, no Bane, no Jackson, no Adams and no Jones for the Grizzlies Friday night against the Phoenix Suns. No problem. Dillon Brooks scored 30 points as the shorthanded Grizzlies kept the Suns from setting a new franchise record for wins at FedExForum, […]
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#The New Orleans Pelicans
numberfire.com

Khris Middleton starting for Bucks on Sunday, Pat Connaughton coming off the bench

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Middleton will return to the starting lineup on Sunday with Pat Connaughton moving to the bench. Our models expect Middleton to play 33.0 minutes against Dallas. Middleton's Sunday projection includes 18.3 points, 5.6...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cavaliers: J.B. Bickerstaff reveals injury update for Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff ruled out rookie Evan Mobley from playing on Sunday versus the Philadelphia 76ers due to a sprained left ankle. Mobley endured the injury midway through the second quarter on Monday in a win over the Orlando Magic. His left ankle appeared to land on the foot of rookie Franz Wagner after attempting to contest a shot. He looked to be in immediate pain and hobbled off the court.
NBA
numberfire.com

Knicks' Miles McBride (knee) available on Sunday

New York Knicks point guard Miles McBride (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic. McBride has been upgraded to available and will play against Orlando on Sunday. Our models expect him to play 6.9 minutes against the Magic. McBride's Sunday projection includes 2.5 points, 0.9 rebounds, 1.2...
NBA
numberfire.com

Ignas Brazdeikis starting for Magic on Sunday in place of injured Franz Wagner (ankle)

Orlando Magic forward Ignas Brazdeikis is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Brazdeikis will get the start on Sunday with Franz Wagner sidelined with an ankle injury. Our models expect him to play 20.4 minutes against the Knicks. Brazdeikis's Sunday projection includes 8.0 points,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Goran Dragic (health protocols) out again for Nets Tuesday

Brooklyn Nets guard Goran Dragic (health protocols) will miss Tuesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Dragic remains in the league's health and safety protocols for Tuesday's game against the Rockets. Dragic has averaged 19 fantasy points per game this season off of averages of 7.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.1...
NBA
numberfire.com

Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski starting on Sunday, Jaylen Hoard coming off the bench

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Pokusevski will return to the starting lineup on Sunday with Jaylen Hoard moving to the bench. Our models expect him to play 34.2 minutes against Phoenix. Pokusevski's Sunday projection includes 14.1 points,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (calf) available for Miami on Sunday

Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Martin has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Toronto on Sunday. Our models expect him to play 26.2 minutes against the Raptors. Martin's Sunday projection includes 8.9 points, 4.4 rebounds,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II starting for Warriors Sunday in place of inactive Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II will start Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Payton comes off the bench when the Warriors are at full strength, but that will not be the case on Sunday. Klay Thompson is getting the back end of the back-to-back set off due to right Achilles tendon injury management. As a result, Thompson will step into a starting role.
NBA
numberfire.com

Cavs' Evan Mobley (ankle) out again Tuesday

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (ankle sprain) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Mobley will miss his fifth straight game while nursing a sprained ankle. Moses Brown has been playing with the starters since Mobley's injury. Mobley has started each of his 67 games this season,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Orlando's Franz Wagner (ankle) questionable for Tuesday

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (ankle sprain) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Wagner didn't miss a single game this season before sitting out Sunday's game against the New York Knicks with a sprained ankle. He's questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavs. Wagner has a $5,900...
NBA
KEYT

Clippers prevent Pelicans from clinching play-in spot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Morris Sr. scored 22 points, Ivica Zubac got his 22nd double-double of the season with 16 points and 14 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers prevented the New Orleans Pelicans from clinching a spot in the play-in tournament with a 119-100 victory. Morris made four 3-pointers for the Clippers, who were 21 of 44 from beyond the arc. It is the first time in franchise history they have made at least 20 in back-to-back games. CJ McCollum had 19 points and Brandon Ingram added 15 for the Pelicans, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy