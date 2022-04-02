ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New SANDAG program to offer free transit for youth

By Domenick Candelieri
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Association of Governments on Friday announced customers under the age of 18 who use the bus, trolley, COASTER and SPRINTER will be able to ride for free starting May 1.

Partnering with Metropolitan Transit System, North County Transit District and the County of San Diego, SANDAG is launching the Youth Opportunity Pass pilot program, which aims to “help create a more equitable region by ensuring that safe, health and accessible opportunities are available to everyone.” It lasts until June 30, 2023.

“Eligible riders will need a Youth PRONTO app account or card to participate in the program,” transit officials stated in a press release Friday. “The Youth Opportunity Pass program is the first of its kind in the San Diego region.”

Project to bring 190 new apartments to popular neighborhood

The program also includes:

  • Increased transit service on weeknight and weekend routes in traditionally under-served areas of the region, estimated to begin in late 2022
  • Collaboration with Community Based Organizations throughout the San Diego region to distribute Youth Opportunity Passes to youth and to educate residents on the existing and added services in their areas
  • A research study to evaluate the benefits of the pilot program

For more information about the Youth Opportunity Pass pilot program and where to pick up a free youth PRONTO card, visit YouthOpportunityPass.sandag.org .

