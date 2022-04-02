ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

ArtPrize 2022 opens venue registration

By Anna Skog
 2 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s that time of year again: ArtPrize is starting to line up its venues and artists this month.

Between April 4 and April 21, venue registration is open to all kinds of places in Grand Rapids to host artwork from all over the world.

“No matter the size of the space, whether it’s public or private, indoors or outdoors—museums, parks, universities, retail shops, office spaces, restaurants, cafes, nonprofits, churches, residences and truly any other building or space can join in the energy and excitement of ArtPrize,” according to the ArtPriz e website .

Locations must be within the designated area of downtown, from Leonard Street on the north and Wealthy Street on the south, Alpine Avenue NW/Straight Avenue SW as the western boundary and College Avenue as the eastern.

For all official venue rules, visit the ArtPrize website .

Artist registration will also begin at the end of this month, on April 25. The entire ArtPrize schedule is as follows:

  • Apr 4: Venue Registration Starts
  • Apr 21: Venue Registration Ends
  • Apr 25: Artist Registration Begins
  • May 16: Artist and Venue Connection Begins
  • Jun 10: Artist Registration Ends
  • Jun 28: Artist and Venue Connection Ends
  • Sep 15: ArtPrize Opening Day
  • Oct 2: ArtPrize Closing Day
