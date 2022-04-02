ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ShelterBox USA helps humanitarian crisis in and around Ukraine

By Reed Harmon
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - ShelterBox has boots on the ground in Moldova and Western Ukraine as the humanitarian crisis intensifies.

“There’s a concern that they’re already pretty stretched in terms of there resources," said Jeremy Jacobs, communications director for ShelterBox. "We think there’s gonna be a lot of need for humanitarian organizations like ours to step up and fill that role.”

“ShelterBox is focusing on a variety of projects that really helps the basic needs of both people who have been internally displaced," said ShelterBox USA President Kerri Murray. "And we have two projects ongoing in Ukraine. We have aid that’s currently being distributed in western Ukraine.”

One project is delivering mattresses to schools and churches in Ukraine where people are seeking shelter.

Another project is in the works for those on the frontlines, trying to rebuild their homes. Those essentials include basic tools, solar lights, and water purifiers.

The last mission also in the works is happening in Moldova, where nearly 400,000 refugees are fleeing to, which is 15% of Moldova's population.

Moldova is also not a part of the European Union or NATO, so they are not receiving the same funding as others such as Poland.

“Families we’ve talked to don’t know what’s next for them," said Stephanie Christensen, a team member in Moldova. "They pretty much all want to go home but they don’t know when they can do that."

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
