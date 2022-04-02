States with the most Confederate memorials

Just because Mississippi is among the rare group of states that have elections every year does not mean that the state always has compelling election seasons. Unless unforeseen events occur, this year’s election cycle falls under the not-so-compelling category. All four general elections for the state’s U.S. House seats are expected to be snoozers. In all four elections, both major political parties are running candidates, and the candidates from the party out of power in each district deserve respect and our attention as they try to accomplish near herculean tasks. But those elections would be major upsets should those candidates prevail.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO