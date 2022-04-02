Bring gloves to help cleanup downtown Plainview

Bring a pair of gloves if you want to help cleanup downtown Plainview this weekend. The city will provide trash bags.

Interested volunteers will meet at the corner of 6 th and Broadway on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. to start cleaning up the downtown district prior to next weekend’s celebration.

The group will clean the alleys, streets and other area of downtown to make sure the district is in tip-top shape by Friday.

The downtown area is expected to be buzzing with cleaning activity throughout the week as the city prepares to officially cut ribbon on the third of its major bond projects – the downtown StreetScape.

City street and parks department employees will sweep through the area, clean the sidewalks, dump trash and spruce the bulb-outs throughout the week following the volunteer downtown cleanup. The activity is anticipated to impact parking.