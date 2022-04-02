ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

Mark Marley’s Go BIG or Go HOME BBQ Bash set for May 13, 14

By City of Plainview
 2 days ago
Go BIG or Go HOME Mark Marley BBQ Bash 2021 (Nathan Giese/Plainview Herald)

The 9 th Annual Mark Marley’s Go BIG or Go HOME BBQ Bash will be held on Friday and Saturday, May 13 th & 14 th , at the Running Water Draw (Kidsville) Park. The two-day event will include a state-sanctioned barbecue cook-off, concerts featuring Jason Boland & The Stragglers and Hayden McBride and FREE family activities on Saturday.

The state-sanctioned barbecue cook-off is a Champions Barbecue Alliance event. It will begin on Friday night and includes a Steak Cook-Off, Cooks Choice contest and a Margarita Mix-off. Entry fees for the Steak cook-off is $75 and all other entry fees are $25.

The cook-off on Saturday includes four meat categories (pork ribs, chicken, pork and brisket) and will offer cash prizes for the contest. Entry fees are $225 per team. Grand Champion for each cook-off qualifies for the American Royal Invitational and a chance at the Jack Daniels Invitational as well as points for the Champions Barbecue Alliance rankings.

Participants who don’t want to compete in the cook-off are encouraged to enter the Backyard Brawl - the competition is for master weekend grillers who enjoy cooking but don’t wish to chase points. Entry fee is $50 and cash prizes will be awarded.

Saturday will begin with a Kids, Q – a cook-off for kids. Kids will cook steaks in two age categories: ages 6-11 and ages 12-17. Entry fee is $25.

To enter any of the cooking events, contact RaeAnne Warren at 806.292.3288 or rking@countyserv.com.

Saturday (5/14) will be a FREE event from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. featuring food trucks, vendors, corn hole games, horseshoes, stick horse races, bouncy houses, and tons of activities for the kids. For vendor space, contact Tiffany Wilhem at 806.889.5958 or tifwhite12@gmail.com.

A Car Show will be held on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The show will be in the parking lot of the park, entry fee is $25 per car and proceeds benefit local scholarship recipients. To enter the car show, contact Trixi Pendergass at 806.774.8325.

Besides the cook-off, the event features Saturday night headliner bands Jason Boland & The Stragglers and Hayden McBride.

Gates open on Saturday (5/14), at 10:00 a.m., free to the public until 4:00 p.m. The park will then close and gates will reopen for the concert at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $25.00 for ages 12 and over and free for those 12 and under. Coolers will be allowed and include a $20.00 cooler fee.

Tickets and cook registration are available at www.markmarleybbqbash.com .

Sponsors for the event include the Mark Marley Family, Center Construction, City of Plainview and County Services. Sponsorship opportunities are still available – contact Joyce Sinor at 806.292.5028 or jsinor@legacyfarmslp.com.

All money raised goes to local cancer patients and family as well as local nonprofits as a contribution in memory of Mark Marley.

For more information about the Mark Marley Go BIG or Go HOME BBQ Bash, visit www.markmarleybbqbash.com , find us on Facebook at Mark Marley’s Go Big or Go Home Barbecue Bash or contact RaeAnne Warren at 806.292.3288 or rking@countyserv.com or Melinda Brown at 806.296.1119 or mbrown@plainviewtx.org.

Lifestyle
Plainview, TX
